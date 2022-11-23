PlayStation 6 Won’t Release Until Maybe 2027

Many people might not be ready for this news with so many people will struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console, but luckily it looks like it might be a while before we get a new console from Sony anyways, so we all have time. For now, Sony isn’t expecting a new next-generation console to be available until at least 2027…this news comes from a suggested statement on a confidential document.

This document was released publicly today during an ongoing and in-depth Competition and Markets Authority review…which was a review of Microsoft’s proposed $68 billion Activision Blizzard buyout. This deal is one that Sony has objected to. Basically, it is discussing a lot how long games like Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation, Sony has claimed that it is expected to lose access to the franchise in 2027. The suggested comment for PS6 is here: “launched the next generation of its PlayStation console… it would have lost access to Call of Duty and other Activision titles.”

Not focusing on if Sony might lose Call of Duty, which is a whole separate thing in its own…Sony has suggested from the above statement that a PlayStation 6 will not launch until after 2027…when COD might cut off which fears many. Hopefully, more information about this will show up soon. This means the PlayStation 5 will be the only PlayStation console you can buy for maybe over seven years before a new one.

It was also stated that Sony losing COD in 2027 would place the company and the PlayStation console “extremely vulnerable to consumer switching and subsequent degradation in its competitiveness” which is true…although Sony does offer a lot of good games for the console, like Spider-Man…but those games are also on PC. But some players prefer a console. It really all comes down to a gaming preference.

The PS4 was released back in November 2013 which is seven years before the PS5, however, the PS4 console is still supported but its place in the stores has been taken over by its newer model. Continuing on about Call of Duty, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer said he wants to keep releasing COD on Sony platforms “as long as there’s a PlayStation out there to ship to.”

Call of Duty can be played across both PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox Series X/S. PlayStation 5 can be purchased from where gaming consoles are sold.

