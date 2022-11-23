PlayStation Players Become Annoyed With Black Friday Subscription Sale

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Premium

PlayStation recently updated their PS Plus, which is PlayStation’s version of a Game Pass where you can play an assortment of games for free…after paying for the membership. It gives you access to a game catalog, Unisoft classic games, monthly games, online multiplayer, exclusive discounts, cloud storage, and much more. It is worth paying for a membership if you are an active player on a PlayStation console, especially for the monthly games. Some people however are still on the fence about the subscription service, especially after it went on sale, let’s discuss why.

PlayStation has been offering 25 percent off of their three different tiers of membership for Black Friday, even allowing you to be able to stack your active membership for as long as you are willing to pay right then with the applied discount, isn’t that cool? However, the issue seems to be happening when subscribers try to downgrade their low from one of the other two higher-priced plans.

Some players with the subscription have felt the Premium isn’t worth it and wanted to downgrade to the Extra plan. The plan itself is already cheaper than Premium, but it will also e reduced in price even more due to the discount for the Black Friday sale. However, it isn’t as easy to downgrade as you might think.

Any subscribers who would like to downgrade can easily message PlayStation to lower to a different tier. But, if you downgrade and stack your subscription for the Black Friday discount, you can only stack your subscription with the discount until your current deal runs out…so to give you a better example, if you have Premium, you can only stack the membership until the date it runs out, but not beyond that.

Below is a list of what each PlayStation subscription includes:

Premium

Monthly games

Online multiplayer

Exclusive discounts

Exclusive content

Cloud storage

Share Play

PlayStation Plus Collection

Game Help

Game Catalog

Ubisoft+ Classics

Classics Catalog

Game trials

Cloud streaming

You can visit the PlayStation website now and purchase any of the services listed above, all coming with a selection of games that you can download directly from the PlayStation store and play. A lot like Nintendo Switch Online and other gaming subs, you will be able to play online with your friends, only if you have one of the memberships.

