Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Brings Heavy Bug Fixes

Raven Software has revealed the boatload of changes coming for both Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, and Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, in the latest patch.

Both games have been huge financial successes already. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 made $ 1 billion in its first 10 days, and Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 already reached 25 million players. They also have been facing staggering numbers of game breaking issues, that developers like support studio Raven Software have only started to fix.

Here’s a brief rundown of what both companies have already fixed.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty Warzone 2.0:

Added controller bumper navigation to jump between categories

Added a toggle option to show/hide locked Camos

Fixed collision issues with various elements across the game that allowed players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing Overkill to allow players to equip the same Weapon as both a Primary and a Secondary.

Fixed an issue causing the Season Countdown Timer on the Battle Pass Menu to not indicate the correct amount of time remaining.

Fixed an issue that was preventing the correct number of Battle Pass Tokens from appearing on the Battle Pass Menu.

Fixed an issue that prevented some players from launching the game due to GPU compatibility.

Fixed an issue on PlayStation that caused the PlayStation Store icon to remain stuck on screen after experiencing a network error.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0:

Fixed an issue preventing some Players from hearing others via Proximity Chat.

Fixed an issue on PlayStation that caused Players to not see Sony profile usernames.

Fixed an issue causing Players to lose all control of mouse movement if interacting with a container with Mixed Backpack behavior.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale:

Fixed an issue that caused Players eliminated in the Gulag to not appear in the Buy Station for squad members to buy back.

Fixed an issue causing Players to skip the downed state and immediately perish despite having an assimilated squad member still alive.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 DMZ:

Fixed an issue that caused Players to encounter the “Failed to Connect to Datacenters” error while extracting.

Fixed an issue causing Players to lose their Backpack upgrade when extracting after having been revived.

Fixed an issue that was causing Players to get kicked out of the Backpack interface if looting an eliminated Player opponent that disconnected during the interaction.

Source: Raven Software blog