Modern Warfare 2 Surpasses $1 Billion In Sales In First 10 Days

Activision and Infinity Ward are celebrating a major milestone today, as some impressive sales figures are coming in for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. According to a new report in Business Wire, the latest instalment in the high-action FPS franchise has smashed through series sales records. It’s been revealed that the massively popular shooter game has now crossed $1 billion in worldwide sales since its launch just ten days ago.

This is a pretty impressive figure by anyone’s standards, but the fact that the game has hit this milestone so quickly seems to be a testament to the current game’s formula. Modern Warfare 2 is evidently a big hit with franchise fans and newcomers alike by the looks of things, with players clocking up over 200 million hours of play time across more than a billion matches across Xbox, PlayStation and PC. The newly released figures establish Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as being the highest-grossing launch of this year, although it’s still not as big of a game launch as that of GTA V, for example, which smashed through sales of $1 billion in its first three days. Still, it’s a definite win for Infinity Ward and Activision as the title continues to gather pace and engagement.

Previously, the sales record for a Call of Duty launch was held by 2012’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, which made its first billion dollars in the first 15 days post-launch. The game will probably see another uptick in popularity with the release of the upcoming Warzone 2.0, which is set to launch on November 16. This notion was also shared by Call of Duty General Manager Johanna Faries, who in conversation with Business Wire added “the incredible momentum driving Modern Warfare 2 is a direct reflection of the energy and passion of the Call of Duty community.” Faries reiterated the team’s commitment to the success of the title, explaining that “as we look ahead to an unprecedented level of support for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0’s launch next week, we are motivated to deliver again for the best player community in the world.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches on November 16. It will also be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC.

Source