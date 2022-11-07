Konami Ramps Up Recruiting High-End Game Developers For The Silent Hill Franchise?

Konami fans were treated to a pleasant surprise back in October of this year. It was finally the unveiling, so many fans were waiting on, the revival of Silent Hill. Unfortunately, the IP had become dormant after the cancellation of Silent Hills. Alongside the departure of Hideo Kojima from Konami, fans believed that the Silent Hill IP, along with other iconic Konami IPs, would never see the light of day. However, that might change as we get several Silent Hill games.

It took several years and a plethora of rumors, but Konami unveiled a few new Silent Hill games that are currently in the works. Alongside new game titles and a movie, a remake is coming for arguably the most beloved installment of the franchise, Silent Hill 2. But that might not be the last we hear of Silent Hill announcements. While these upcoming projects are in development in various studios, with Bloober Team heading the remake of Silent Hill 2, it seems we might get an in-house Konami Silent Hill game.

Fans have recently noticed a Konami job posting seeking high-end game developers. There are a variety of jobs available within the company, which range from production, to the art department, and engineering. While the job listing itself doesn’t offer any insight into what the plans are right now at Konami, an earlier tweet from Konami directly mentions the Silent Hill IP when highlighting the new job recruiting page. So there could be a new sudden interest in keeping the Silent Hill IP regularly going in the future.

With Silent Hill already stacked with games in the works, we’re interested to see if Konami is hiring new staff to turn out other games in the marketplace. For now, it’s going to be a waiting game, but if the focus is on Silent Hill, are you thrilled to see an in-house Silent Hill project come to fruition directly from Konami?

As mentioned, there were several Silent Hill games already in development, although at the moment, we don’t have any indication of just which title will hit the marketplace first. Despite that, if you’re eager to get your hands on the remake of Silent Hill 2, then you can at least take a look at the game announcement trailer down below. While we don’t have a release date just yet, we do know the remake of Silent Hill 2 will release initially for the PC and PlayStation 5. However, it’s worth noting that the game only has a timed exclusivity deal, so we should see the game launch on other platforms later on.

