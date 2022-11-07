Check Out The Online Co-Op In Evil West

Ahead of its upcoming release, the vampire-slaying wild west action game Evil West has shared a new look at one element of its gameplay. While the game’s main campaign is primarily designed as a solo experience, it can also be played in online co-op with a friend. Publisher Focus Entertainment and developers Flying Wild Hog have released a new trailer today, providing an overview of the title’s co-op gameplay mode.

As the slick and stylish vampire-hunting wild west hero Jesse Rentier, players will find themselves thrust into a familiar old-world setting that just so happens to be overrun by an evil darkness. With monsters at every turn, it may not be the wisest choice to go it alone out there after all. Luckily, that’s where Evil West‘s online co-op mode comes in, enabling players to double up with a partner and take on the west’s otherworldly beasts. You can check out the game’s online co-op mode right here for an idea of exactly how it’ll work across the main campaign.

As explained in the trailer by Flying Wild Hog’s Tomasz Gop, when in the game’s online co-op mode, both players will take on the role of Jesse. However, the campaign’s main storyline progress is only tied to that of the host player, which is something potential co-op partners will need to be aware of. The game’s co-op mode will also inject a bit of variety and challenge into the core gameplay, with Gop explaining that enemy encounters will be somewhat different depending on if players are venturing through Evil West in solo mode or with a friend.

The trailer also showcases some extremely enjoyable-looking co-op action sequences, with both parties able to make use of Jesse’s signature lighting gauntlet and a considerable arsenal of weapons, which Flying Wild Hog encourages co-op partners to mix and match for explosive and gory results. Let’s face it, electrocution and flame-throwing are always better when done together, after all. While it’s clear that Evil West has been designed in the first instance to be enjoyed as a single-player campaign, the trailer certainly gives players who enjoy an online co-op adventure plenty to think about. Either way, there’s not that much longer to wait until the release of this highly-anticipated wild west-era action title.

Evil West is set to release on November 22 and will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

