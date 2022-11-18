These Are The PlayStation Deals Coming For Black Friday

Sony has revealed in a new blog the sales and deals that they will be offering for this Black Friday.

At the top of the list, the company confirms our reporting that they will take 25 % off for PlayStation Plus memberships. If you are a new member, you can avail of the 25 % discount, for the Essential, Extra, or Premium Tiers, if you sign up for 12 months. If you are an existing PlayStation Plus member, you can avail of a 25 % discount if you upgrade to either the Extra or Premium tier.

Sony promises sales for hundreds of games and DLC. They provided these highlights among the most notable titles:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 Standard Edition – 60% off

EA Sports FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS5 & PS4 – 40% off**

NBA 2K23 PS5 Standard Edition – 50% off

Gotham Knights PS5 Standard Edition – 40% off

EA Sports Madden NFL 23 PS4 – 50% off

Stray PS4 & PS5 – 20% off

The Last of Us™ Part I PS5 Standard Edition – 29% off

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition PS4 – 50% off

Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 & PS5 – 50% off

Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition PS5 – 43% off

Sony touts sales for their DualSense controllers, with different discounts based on retailer and region. They also single out a DualSense and FIFA 23 bundle, that will be on sale for the whole Black Friday Deal period.

Sony offers sales of physical games and accessories on their own PlayStation Direct Store. Discounts go as high as 65 % for PlayStation 4 games, 60 % for PlayStation 5 games, 30 % on PlayStation 5 accessories like the remote and headphones, and $ 25 off of DualSense wireless controllers. You can see the sales available for your region here.

On the side, Sony is also offering deep sales for clothing and merchandise on their PlayStation Gear Store. Not only can you get t-shirts and soundtracks, but fun novelties like the PlayStation logo light, drinking glasses, and nendoroid figures. Sales run to as much as 50 % off, and if you order more than $ 100, you can get as much as 20 % off. They also offer bundles for select items. You can check out what is available and what’s for sale for your region here.

Sony’s announcement follows Nintendo’s very early announcement of their plans for Black Friday sales earlier this month.

PlayStation’s Black Friday sales begin today, November 18, 2022, 12 AM, and end at November 28, 2022, 23:59 PM, at your local time zone.

Source: PlayStation Blog