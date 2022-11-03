These Are Nintendo’s Black Friday Deals For 2022

Every Nintendo fans know the time of year when they can stock up on Nintendo games for cheap.

Nintendo has announced the deals and discounts they have prepared for Black Friday this year.

For folks who haven’t quite prepared for it, Black Friday is falling on November 25, 2022, and the subsequent Cyber Monday falls on November 28, 2022. Nintendo is quite well known for infrequently putting their games and hardware on sale. It’s half testament to how esteemed Nintendo and their games are, and half of it is Nintendo managing their business. It’s one of the ways Nintendo just moves in the opposite direction of their peers, but the holidays is the odd time of year when they put their products up for sale. Their fans certainly know this intimately well, as the best time of year to splurge.

Nintendo of America Doug Bowser himself said as much in a statement he gave alongside this press release:

“This holiday season, we want to give even more families the opportunity to get together and experience everything the Nintendo Switch system has to offer. Our Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle and deals on games make this the perfect season for families looking to connect and spend quality time together.”

Nintendo made it clear that their discounts actually start November 20, so if you can find the time, you can certainly take advantage of their discounts and sales in the days before Black Friday itself. As we had noted back in 2019, Nintendo sales usually see that uptick throughout Thanksgiving week, on Thanksgiving day itself, carrying over to Black Friday, and Cyber Monday the following week.

At the top of the list is Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle. The My Nintendo Store and selected retailers will be offering a Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Cons, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online, for the suggested retail price of $ 299.99.

Nintendo is dropping the price of these select games to $ 39.99, including some of their best-selling first party games:

Mario Party Superstars

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Bravely Default II

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit, which bundles a digital download of the game, alongside your choice of either a Mario or Luigi kart toy, 4 toy gates, and 2 toy signboards, is down to a really reasonable Z% 59.99.

Also on sale are WarioWare: Get It Together! And Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain at 33 % off.

On the side, at the top of Nintendo’s eShop charts right now is the newly prominent and popular Bayonetta 3, the highly awaited sequel to PlatinumGames’ signature game franchise. Perhaps as a reflection of good karma, Bayonetta 3 seems set to ride this ongoing wave of news headlines all the way to the 2022 holidays.

Source: Nintendo