Genshin Impact: Yoimiya Constellation Guide

The fireworks specialist is back! Find out which Constellation optimizes Yoimiya's skills the most and which Constellation to skip.

Yoimiya is one of two Pyro archers, the other being Amber. Overall, C2 is Yoimiya’s best Constellation because it provides a Pyro DMG Bonus. However, because of the reliance on Niwabi Fire-Dance to buff Yoimiya’s Normal Attack, going up to C6 makes sense.

Genshin Impact Announces Wanderer and Faruzan for Version 3.3 | Genshin Impact: Everything You Need To Know About Layla | Genshin Impact: Everything You Need To Know About Nahida

If you’re planning on really building Yoimiya and committing to the Yoimiya Main DPS Supremacy, make sure you know what each Constellation does.

C1 – Agate Ryuukin

This Constellation extends the Aurous Blaze effect by 4 seconds. Aurous Blaze occurs when Yoimiya uses her Elemental Burst, Ryuukin Saxifrage. Also, when an opponent marked by Aurous Blaze is defeated before Aurous Blaze ends, Yoimiya receives a 20% ATK increase for 20 seconds.

Unlike the ATK buffs provided by Yoimiya’s Talents, C1 actually buffs Yoimiya. However, this buff does not stack if more than one opponent is defeated within the same Aurous Blaze duration. So if you defeat two enemies, the buff does not increase to 40%.

C2 – A Procession of Bonfires

C2 grants Yoimiya a 25% Pyro DMG Bonus for 6 seconds when her Pyro DMG scores a CRIT Hit. This is where the 1:2 ratio of CRIT Rate to CRIT DMG comes into play. Because Yoimiya’s Elemental Skill converts Normal Attack DMG to Pyro DMG, Yoimiya has a much higher chance of scoring a CRIT Hit with Pyro.

Even better, the effect can be triggered when Yoimiya is off the field. So if one of Yoimiya’s mines explodes and lands a CRIT Hit while you’re fighting with another character, Yoimiya will still receive the Pyro DMG Bonus. Overall, given how often Yoimiya can deal Pyro DMG and the various ways in which she can, C2 is an almost guaranteed buff when Yoimiya is your Main DPS.

This buff does not stack when Yoimiya makes multiple CRIT Hits in the same buff duration. So ultimately, this effect can only occur once every 6 seconds.

C3 – Trickster’s Flare

Upon activation, Niwabo Fire-Dance gains 3 Talent Levels. The Talent Level max becomes Level 15.

C4 – Pyrotechnic Professional

When Yoimiya’s Aurous Blaze triggers an explosion, Niwabi Fire-Dance’s cooldown time decreases by 1.2 seconds. Niwabi Fire-Dance is Yoimiya’s Elemental Skill, which infuses her Normal Attack with Pyro. C4 allows you to use Yoimiya’s Skill more often, which then triggers the effects of the previously mentioned Constellations.

C5 – A Summer Festival’s Eve

Upon activation, Ryuukin Saxifrage gains 3 Talent Levels. The Talent Level max becomes Level 15.

C6 – Naganohara Meteor Swarm

During Niwabi Fire-Dance, Yoimiya’s Normal Attacks have a 50% chance of firing an extra Blazing Arrow. The extra arrow deals an additional 60% of Normal Attack DMG. This is why you need to boost Yoimiya’s ATK % as much as possible. Blazing Arrows will scale off of her ATK stack. Ultimately, C6 allows Yoimiya to attack more quickly and deal more damage per shot.