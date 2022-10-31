Genshin Impact: Everything You Need To Know About Layla

Genshin Impact is a massively successful CRPG that has garnered extreme popularity. Within the game, there is a new character Layla. She is set to be released alongside update 3.2 of the game. Layla is a four-star Cryo character and is also a sword user. Making her effective against characters in which you must absorb the shield damage. This makes her viable for many teams. It is hoped that she will be able to shake up some team compositions for players looking for a different Cryo user. So if players feel lucky, they should pull on Layla as she should be excellent in various situations.

More Genshin Impact Guides: Genshin Impact: Everything You Need To Know About Nahida | Genshin Impact: Nilou Talent Guide | Genshin Impact Version 3.2 Launches November 2 | Genshin Impact Anime Series to be Prequel to Game | Genshin Impact: Best Cyno Builds

What You Need to Know About Layla

Layla can use her Elemental Skill Night of Formal Focus to create a shield. This shield will also allow her to gain stars, and when several four of them have been reached, they will be released toward the enemy doing damage. These stars also will hone in on enemies requiring no aiming from the player. That is not all; however, for every Night Star that is gathered, the shield’s strength shall increase by a certain amount.

This can be used in conjunction with her Elemental Burst ability to increase the power of Layla’s shield. As well as damage nearby enemies. Her Elemental Burst is called the Dream of the Star-Stream Shaker. This ability allows her to send powerful slugs at enemies to do her bidding.

This means that Layla can act as a fantastic shield for many teams within the game. Players can pull for Layla on two separate occasions, increasing players’ probability of getting her. In the Everbloom Violet event, players will get their first chance to pull on the character. Following this, however, there will be a second time to pull for her. During the Farewell to Snezhaya event, players can try and get Layla onto their team.

Altogether, Layla is a highly anticipated four-star character and should be added to teams where they can benefit from her abilities to produce shields and provide Cryo reactions. It is vital that players use these reactions to their utmost ability to shield characters from different types of incoming damage.

It is critical to note that whenever a character shielded by Layla uses an Elemental Skill, they will create more Night Stars, making their shield more powerful. As well as Layla’s attacks. Altogether, Layla stands to serve as a very viable member of teams that can utilize her skill set effectively. She hopes to perform well with teams that complement her shielding abilities and use of AoE damage.