Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Coming To Steam?

At one point in time, Steam was the only “real place” for you to buy digital versions of the video games that you loved. Valve’s service was beyond anything else, and to this day, it’s still the best place to get all your PC gaming titles. Well, the ones that are on the service, of course. Unfortunately, over time, many companies decided to make their own stores and services and remove specific titles from Steam as a result. For example, Assassin’s Creed has many titles on Steam, but not some recent ones, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. But that might change soon.

According to a piece of coding that was posted on Reddit, it appears as though Ubisoft is trying to find a way to bring Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to Steam while also making it so you need their Ubisoft Connect service. Annoying? Yes, that’s what many Redditors said, as they note you shouldn’t have to have two services to play one title. However, there are some games on Steam that do require this. For example, recent games from Electronic Arts need you to have Origin even though you play it through Steam. It is a hassle, but at least you have the games on Steam in your library.

At present, Ubisoft has yet to confirm that they’re looking to bring back their games to Steam, but it would make sense for them to do so. They revealed at the end of October that the latest in their assassin franchise was the second-highest-grossing game in their history. While we have yet to get an exact number of copies sold, we know it’s already in the multi-millions based on previous statements. Plus, their DLC was a big success too.

By bringing the game to Steam, they offer players to chance to get the game again through a service they trust or to get it for the first time. But, of course, that’ll make them even more money, and we all know how game companies want to make more money.

Again, Ubisoft has yet to confirm that this will happen, but it’s promising, and there’s little reason for them not to do it.

Another reason we can say that is that Ubisoft is doing all it can to expand and grow its Assassin’s Creed franchise. They have multiple titles in the works, including their new platform where many things will come together. Reports recently noted that a new multiplayer-focused game was being developed and would be launched through the Infinity platform. Plus, Mirage will be coming out soon enough, and fans are excited to go to Japan through Red and see what adventures they can get up to there.

Ubisoft knows that the franchise is at the highest peak it’s been at in some time, so to make it even more available, even if it requires Ubisoft Connect, would be a boon for them.

