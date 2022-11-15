Sony Set to Offer 25% Off PS Plus Subscriptions for Black Friday

A Black Friday offer is coming your way

Who doesn’t love a Black Friday offer? Well, there might be a cracking one up for grabs just in time for this year’s date. If you were thinking about buying PS Plus subscriptions, you might want to hold off for a couple of weeks at least because Sony is reportedly offering quite a significant discount on memberships for the subscription-based service

The news comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has very handily leaked (incredibly accurately as well it must be said) pretty much every PS Plus line-up since September 2021. The leaker claims that every subscription tier will be discounted by 25% in a lovely little Black Friday promotion.

This offer looks set to run from November 18-28 (with the Black Friday date being on the 25th), and it will see a 12-month PS Plus subscription available at the following prices:

PlayStation Plus Essential – $44.99 / €44.99 / £37.49 (normally $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99)

PlayStation Plus Extra – $74.99 / €74.99 / £62.99 (normally $99.99 / €99.99 / £83.99)

PlayStation Plus Premium – $89.99 / €89.99 / £74.99 (normally $119.99 / €119.99 / £99.99)

If this rumor is in fact true, it will be a long time coming as well. This promotion will mark the first official PS Plus discount that has been offered by Sony since the service had changes made to it in early June. June was also the month that the subscription service introduced its new three-tier structure, which looked to mix things up quite a lot, but it’s something that was met with a mixed reception.

Since this three-tier structure was brought in, PS Plus subscriptions have dropped by nearly two million, which when you think about it is a massive figure. Sony claims that the drop in numbers is because of declining third-party games and a drop in PlayStation 4 sales too. But here’s one for you, and it’s a head-scratcher; Sony has also blamed it on people going outside more, which is slightly clutching at straws a little bit, right?

Let’s keep the news positive anyway and remind you of the games on the different tiers. The PS Plus Essential games are Nioh 2 and Heavenly Bodies for both PlayStation 4 and 5, and Lego Harry Potter Collection for PlayStation 4. The PlayStation Plus Classics library introduced five Ratchet & Clank games, while this month’s Game Catalog (which is only available for Extra and Premium members) includes The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition, Rainbow Six Siege, and several Kingdom Hearts games.

