PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games Available Today

As of today, there are a total of 15 games available to PlayStation Plus Extra players and a further 5 games available to Premium players on PlayStation 5. There’s a lot of great stuff for players to dive straight into and there are technically even more games on offer if you consider some of the Kingdom Hearts remastered titles include multiple games.

Kingdom Hearts isn’t the only series making its way to PS Plus Extra and Premium however with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition making its way to the service just a few days after its 11th anniversary. Alongside this, there’s some multiplayer fun to be found in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Just in case you missed the announcement from Sony here are all the games you can expect as either a PS Plus Extra or Premium subscriber:

PlayStation Plus Extra Titles:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition | PS4, PS5

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege | PS4, PS5

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX | PS4

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PS4

Kingdom Hearts III | PS4

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PS4

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition | PS4, PS5

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 | PS4

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint | PS4

Chorus | PS4, PS5

What Remains of Edith Finch | PS4

The Gardens Between | PS4, PS5

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | PS4

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain | PS4

Onee Chanbara Origin| PS4

PlayStation Plus Premium Titles:

Ratchet & Clank (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Going Commandos (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3)

There’s plenty of great stuff on offer this month with the Ratchet & Clank series making its way to the PlayStation Classics Collection. So whether you’ve been drawn in by the recent Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart game or are looking to relive some nostalgic memories there’s no reason not to jump in.

Other notable games making their way to the service this month are What Remain of Edith Finch and Chorus. What Remains of Edith Finch is a beautifully crafted narrative title developed by Giant Sparrow. It’s only a 2-3 hour completion as well so it’s well worth your time. Chorus, developed by Fishlabs is an excellently crafted space combat title that will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. There’s a load of diverse titles making their way to PS Plus Extra and Premium this month so you won’t have to worry about not finding something for you.