The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Has Turned 11

Despite the lack of information surrounding the development of The Elder Scrolls 6, let alone a release date, Skyrim‘s continued presence in the gaming spotlight is a testament to both Bethesda and the game’s devoted fanbase.

Given the longevity of the fifth installment in the Elder Scrolls franchise, it’s hard for many to imagine today what the industry would look like without the release of such a pivotal title. Although the title had already been published and updated on more platforms that would make even Resident Evil 4 blush last year Bethesda released the tenth-anniversary edition of Skyrim.

Many critics consider Skyrim to be one of the best games ever made. The title has even been acknowledged by developers of titles such as Valheim and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as a direct influence on their games.

Originally released on November 11th, 2022, Skyrim isn’t the first hit in the beloved franchise with its predecessor The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion garnering huge success upon its release in 2006. Despite this, Skyrim‘s bigger map, stunning vistas, and ability to fight dragons made it an almost instant success when it finally hit consoles.

However, it’s not just Bethesda’s hard work that has kept the game relevant to this day with the game’s modding community playing a pivotal role in keeping players coming back time and time again. Everything for UI and bug fixes to graphical updates and custom missions and characters modders have kept Skyrim a fresh experience for even seasoned players 11 years on. With that being said, has Skyrim finally run its course, and is it time for that long-awaited sequel?

With the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Anniversary Edition on the Nintendo Switch last year Todd Howard said in an interview in 2018 that the reason for Bethesda’s consistent re-releases of the title was down to the “millions of people” still playing Skryim. Is this number due to its immense impact on the gaming industry or due to the lack of an alternative, namely, The Edler Scrolls 6.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Anniversary Edition is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.