Skyrim Anniversary Edition Stealth Launches On Nintendo Switch

Just when you thought that there was nowhere else for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to launch, Bethesda has decided to subvert your expectations once again. Having launched originally in 2011 on the PS3, Xbox 360, PC, Skyrim has graced every platform available since, even including platforms like Amazon’s Alexa. To celebrate the game’s tenth anniversary in 2021, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition was released, but it never came to the Nintendo Switch, fans being left to play the base version of the game that launched for the platform in September 2017, alongside some exclusively Nintendo-feeling additions that included Link armour from the The Legend Of Zelda IP.

Earlier in September, we got a hint that Bethesda was looking to finally bring The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition to the platform, when a European Ratings Board classified the game for its region, but still, no official word from Bethesda ever came. Cast yourself forward to today, September 29, 2022, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has stealth launched on your Nintendo Switch, so get your underpowered portable platform out and dive into a game that by this point you’ve likely played more than 20 times at this point.

Players have the option to buy the game afresh but for those who already bought the game on Switch previously, you can also upgrade your game to the Anniversary Edition. Accompanying the drop, Nintendo tweeted out the news for unsuspecting fans making the news public. In the tweet, they said “New quests, foes, weapons, and more await you in Tamriel – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is out now on #NintendoSwitch!”

The Skyrim Anniversary Edition was notable because it pulled together all of the game’s official, Bethesda-developed content, as well as content developed in the Creation Club,

Saints & Seducers Originally released in 2019, this creation introduces an additional storyline across two quests (complete with side quests) for players to delve into. With additional armor sets, weapons, enemies and much more to discover, Saints & Seducers features some of the largest amounts of content we’ve ever packed into a single creation! Rare Curios Included as part of Saints & Seducers, the Rare Curios creation brings additional goods imported from all over Tamriel to Skyrim’s Khajiit Caravans. So long as you have coin, these merchants can supply you with all sorts of useful wares, including ingredients to concoct special potions, arrows and poisons! Survival Mode Looking to immerse yourself in Skyrim’s untamed wilderness like never before? Previously released in 2017, the Survival Mode creation has your Dragonborn contend with the very elements of Skyrim itself to survive! Players must wear warm gear and seek shelter in cold climates to keep from freezing to death, as well as mind their hunger and exhaustion on top of the usual threats like pesky bandits and ambushing dragons. Thankfully, Skyrim is rich in food to harvest (or scavenge), weather-appropriate armor and even taverns to rest your weary head. If you’re looking for a different way to experience Skyrim, we highly recommend you check Survival Mode out! Fishing On the topic of obtaining your own food, Skyrim’s all-new Fishing mode creation lets you angle over 20 unique aquatic species across the area’s many bodies of water. Cook your catch for a meal, display it as trophy in your den or even keep it inside your own home aquarium – the choice is yours! With many of Skyrim’s fishing spots located in the region’s most breathtaking and tranquil spots, there’s nothing like unwinding on the shores as you tackle (pun intended) the questlines in this upcoming free creation.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and now, Nintendo Switch.

Source