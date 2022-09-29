World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Set to Arrive in November

The image is taken from the new expansion pack, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Is the World of Warcraft series one of the most recognizable series in the entire video game world? There’s certainly an argument to say it is, and over the years, the franchise has built up a very loyal fanbase. There have been several expansion packs for the MMORPG since it was released back in 2004, and it has just been confirmed that the ninth expansion pack, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, is set to be released in late November.

The news was announced on the official blog of the World of Warcraft website, with Blizzard Entertainment also revealing that the expansion will introduce the Dragon Isles, which is set to be a brand-new environment added into the game. Not only that but the Dragon Isles is the ancestral home of the Dragon Aspects (those that know the lore will understand) a new playable race known as the Dracthyr, as well as a new Dracthyr-exclusive player class known as the Evoker.

Let’s delve a little deeper into what the Evoker actually is. The Evoker is the first race and class combination to be introduced into the World of Warcraft universe, and it allows players to switch between looking like a human before then turning into an anthropomorphic dragon-like form. That’s not the only new concept that the expansion will be bringing forth, oh no, because the expansion will also be introducing Dragonriding. If it wasn’t already obvious, Dragonriding will be a new skill-based method of aerial traversal that will allow players to fly on the back of their own personal Drake, which can also be fully customized.

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion follows on from the previous Shadowlands add-on. Dragonflight will use the Dragon Isles as its setting, which then is split into five separate zones. The main four zones consist of the Walking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, Azure Span, and Thaldraszus, which will also consist of the neutral city of Valdrakken as well. Then there is the fifth zone, which is the Forbidden Reach (now that sounds eerie) and it will serve as the starting area for the Dracthyr race.

And finally, to wrap this up, the Dragonflight expansion will also be introducing some other content as well. It has been revealed that a new cast of characters, raids, dungeons, and a whole host of new features such as a new talent system, an updated profession system, user interface customization, as well as all sorts of other things.

Even though Shadowlands was a brilliant expansion back, it was released all the way back in 2020, which seems like an eternity to be honest. Fans of the series should buckle themselves in for Dragonflight though because going off all this information, it’s sure to be a magical experience. World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is set to be released on November 28 – check out the announcement trailer for the expansion below.

The announcement trailer for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Source