God of War: Ragnarok — Is There a New Game+ Mode?

With more and more of Sony's first party games offering a New Game+ mode, fans might be wondering if God of War: Ragnarok features one.

God of War: Ragnarok is just the kind of sequel that fans needed to stave off the boredom and doldrums of the cold winter months. With its massive campaign, a bevy of side quests, rich storytelling, and nuanced character depictions, the game pretty much checks every box imaginable for its core audience. All the same, following the massive success of the 2018 God of War reboot is no mean feat, so extra credit to Sony’s Santa Monica Studio for nailing the sequel so succinctly.

However, with more and more 1st and 2nd party Sony exclusives like “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” and “Horizon Forbidden West” offering players the ability to replay their adventures with a New Game+ mode, fans might be wondering if God of War: Ragnarok will be following suit.

More God of War: Ragnarok Guides

How to Fully Explore the Crater – How to Upgrade Armor and Weapons – How to Jump – How to Heal and Use Ragestones – How to Use Enchantments – How to Give Kratos Witchtime – How to Unlock the Secret Muspelheim Realm – How to Increase Your Healthbar – How to Upgrade from PS4 to PS5 – How to Fully Upgrade the Amulet – How to Complete Across the Realm’s Favor – All Cosmetic Armor – Best Graphics Settings – Atreus Combat Guide – How to Unlock the Crater – How to Transmogrify Weapons – How to Use Crystalline Shards – How to Regenerate Health – How to Beat Bjorn, the Giant Bear – How to Increase Spartan Rage – How to Open All Gates in the Wetlands – How to Earn More Hacksilver – How Long Does it Take to Get the Blades of Chaos – Best Runic Attacks You Don’t Want to Miss – Is There a Photo Mode – What Are the Difficulty Settings? – How to Enable High Framerate Mode – How to Solve the Dwarven Village Bug – How Many Chapters Are There? – How to Get and Use Shattered Runes

Is There a New Game+ Mode in God of War: Ragnarok?

Alas, as of this writing, God of War: Ragnarok doesn’t have a New Game+ mode for overpowered fans to utilize while blasting through the game’s many enemies and bosses to experience the story again. However, all is not lost, as the 2018 God of War reboot also launched without a New Game+ that was eventually released in a patch after a few months. With this fact in mind, it seems likely that the sequel will probably follow suit at some point.

However, as it stands at this moment, the closest thing to New Game+ is an 18th chapter in the game that takes place after all of the main plot lines are resolved between the main characters and events of God of War: Ragnarok. Though it’s not a true New Game+ experience, the post-game chapter allows the player to clean up anything they might have missed over the course of their adventure, granting especially thorough players the chance at yet another coveted Platinum trophy for their collection.