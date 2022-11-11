God of War: Ragnarok — What Are the Difficulty Settings?

God of War was well-known for its difficulty, particularly in its boss battles. So what are the difficulty modes in God of War: Ragnarok?

God of War: Ragnarok has delivered one of the most highly anticipated sequels of the current gaming generation. Channeling the best storytelling dynamics, audio and visual styles, challenging puzzles and battle sequences, and an overall incredible presentation, the game absolutely fires on all cylinders and, as a result, is among the best-reviewed games of 2022 by a long shot. Still, fans of the 2018 God of War reboot might find themselves wondering how the sequel stacks up in terms of difficulty, particularly with regard to its combat.

What Are the Difficulty Settings in God of War: Ragnarok?

From the settings menu at the very start of God of War: Ragnarok, you will be given five difficulty settings to choose from, though the fifth option will be locked out until you’ve completed the game at least once. The settings are as follows:

Give Me Story is for those new to combat games, those who don’t like retrying boss battles, and people who generally want to get through the game as quickly as possible.

is for those new to combat games, those who don’t like retrying boss battles, and people who generally want to get through the game as quickly as possible. Give Me Grace is for players who don’t want to struggle quite as much as they did in the previous game but also don’t want enemies and bosses to be a total cakewalk.

is for players who don’t want to struggle quite as much as they did in the previous game but also don’t want enemies and bosses to be a total cakewalk. Give Me Balance is for players who are comfortable with combat-heavy games like Devil May Cry V, Dark Souls, and Horizon Zero Dawn. This is best viewed as the default setting or core experience.

is for players who are comfortable with combat-heavy games like Devil May Cry V, Dark Souls, and Horizon Zero Dawn. This is best viewed as the default setting or core experience. Give Me No Mercy is either for players who find the core gameplay of God of War: Ragnarok too simplistic or for those who generally crave a higher level of challenge.

is either for players who find the core gameplay of God of War: Ragnarok too simplistic or for those who generally crave a higher level of challenge. Give Me God of War is a mode that unlocks after completing your first game playthrough. It’s meant to provide a keyed-up, high-tier challenge that will bring you to your knees and take your skills to the absolute limit.

It’s up to you which setting you think you’re most comfortable with, but luckily, they can be changed at any time while playing the game if you think you may have made the wrong choice.