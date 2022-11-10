Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

God of War: Ragnarok — How Long Does it Take to Get the Chaos Blades?

In the 2018 God of War reboot you had to wait a long time to unlock Kratos' iconic blades but they come much earlier in God of War: Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok

Kratos is back, baby! That’s right, God of War: Ragnarok has arrived just in time to give Elden Ring a run for its money in the old Game of the Year competition. Though Atreus is older and more useful, and there are more gods gunning for Kratos than ever, you’d better believe that our favorite ashen warrior is more than up to the task of taking down another pantheon. However, in order to do it, he’s going to need his trusty Blades of Chaos.

Other God of War: Ragnarok Guides

How to Fully Explore the CraterHow to Upgrade Armor and WeaponsHow to JumpHow to Heal and Use RagestonesHow to Use EnchantmentsHow to Give Kratos WitchtimeHow to Unlock the Secret Muspelheim RealmHow to Increase Your HealthbarHow to Upgrade from PS4 to PS5How to Fully Upgrade the AmuletHow to Complete Across the Realm’s FavorAll Cosmetic Armor – Best Graphics Settings – Atreus Combat GuideHow to Unlock the CraterHow to Transmogrify WeaponsHow to Use Crystalline ShardsHow to Regenerate HealthHow to Beat Bjorn, the Giant BearHow to Increase Spartan RageHow to Open All Gates in the WetlandsHow to Earn More Hacksilver

How To Get the Blades of Chaos Back in God of War: Ragnarok

From the very start of God of War: Ragnarok, it’s going to feel like you’re much better off than you were at the beginning of the God of War reboot. However, you might find yourself wondering when Kratos will have access to his iconic Blades of Chaos, and luckily it doesn’t take nearly as long to unlock them this time around as it did in the previous game.

In order to wield the almighty blades from Kratos’ first six adventures, you’re going to need to put roughly a couple of hours into the game. Once you’ve reached the point where Thor and Odin come knocking at your door, you’ll almost be there, but first, you’re going to have to go axe to hammer with Thor and Mjolnir. It’s a three-tier fight, so settle in and don’t get too cocky. Once you’ve taken the God of Thunder down a peg, though, you’ll find yourself back at the cabin, where you’ll unlock the Blades of Chaos automatically.

To sweeten the pot even more, you’ll also unlock other pieces of equipment for Kratos, as well as the ability to use your experience to unlock new moves for Kratos and Atreus. With all of these new options and equipment open to you in God of War: Ragnarok, you’ll find that you’re truly ready to head out on one final adventure in the lands of the Norse gods. Happy hunting!

Share this article:

LinkedIn0