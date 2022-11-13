God of War: Ragnarok — How to Solve the Dwarven Village Bug | Durlin Dwarven Musician Guide

No question about it, God of War: Ragnarok is one of the biggest, best, and most exciting games of the year. Unfortunately, as fans of many high-profile releases will well know, even the most impressive triple-A powerhouse gaming experiences are not without the occasional bug or issue. Alas, Sony Santa Monica’s God of War: Ragnarok is no different, as anyone who has run into an early problem during their search for Durlin and Tyr will be able to assure you.

How to Get Past the Dwarf Playing the Instrument Bug in God of War: Ragnarok

Relatively early on in God of War: Ragnarok, you will find yourself exploring the dwarven village of Nidavellir in search of a dwarf named Durlin, who can hopefully point you in the right direction with regard to your search for Tyr. Unfortunately, a common bug in this portion of the game can block progress and might only be circumvented through methods that are a bit unorthodox.

If you have found yourself trapped in the point of the quest where, after Kratos moves a cart out of the way, you enter a house with a dwarven musician composing a tune; you’re not alone. You can leave the shack and come back as many times as you want, and Atreus will stand steadfastly by the cottage, despite your inability to progress through by talking to the dwarf or leaving out the back door.

Fear not, however, for saving the game and exiting to the title screen or closing the game and reopening it will solve this issue. Once you do, you’ll notice that there is now an option to speak to the dwarf with the instrument and move on to the next portion of this God of War: Ragnarok quest. With this one simple tip, you can continue the game and enjoy more of the sights and sounds of the Viking realms.