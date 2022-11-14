God of War: Ragnarok — How Many Chapters Are There?

When it comes to some of the biggest and most exciting gaming releases, one of the most profound concerns some gamers will have is whether they will have the time to play them all. God of War: Ragnarok is no different in that regard. With a relatively long campaign of 30-40 hours and a pile of side quests and optional content to seek out, fans of the franchise might find themselves wondering if they’ve got the time to seek out everything that the latest God of War game has to offer.

If that’s you, though, then fear not. We’re going to tell you exactly how many chapters are in God of War: Ragnarok and put your mind at ease in terms of your progress through the game.

How Many Chapters Are There God of War: Ragnarok?

To just cut through the bloodshed and action and give you the answer that you seek, let us simply tell you that there are 18 Chapters in God of War: Ragnarok. Their names (without any spoilers or context) are as follows:

Surviving Fimbulwinter The Quest for Tyr Old Friends Groa’s Secret The Lost Sanctuary The Reckoning The Runaway Into the Fire The Word of Fate Forging Destiny Unleashing Hel Reunion Creatures of Prophecy Unlocking the Mask Hunting for Solace The Summoning The Realms at War Beyond Ragnarok

In terms of that final chapter, it only unlocks after the credits for God of War: Ragnarok have already signaled the end of the game. The good part of that, though, is that it gives you a chance to go around and do a clean-up for anything you’ve missed with the full extent of your abilities and equipment to help you along the way. It’s a pretty big realm, but we know you can handle it.