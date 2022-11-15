Blizzard Delays Overwatch 2 November Patch Update

Well, things haven’t been going as smoothly as Blizzard had likely hoped for with Overwatch 2. The big video game sequel to the popular hero-based shooter came out earlier this year. But the reception hasn’t been all that well received. It has a few issues fans have taken up with, and right now, on Metacritic, despite a critics score of 79 on PC, the actual user score is settled at 1.5. So there’s clearly some work that needs to be done with the game, and for some fans, that work might have come to fruition today. But that’s not going to be the case. Instead, the development team needs a bit more time on their previously promised November 15, 2022, patch update.

There were a few areas that would have made a big difference with the update initially slated to launch today. For one, plenty of balancing issues might have been resolved with this update. However, those tweaks are now being pushed back alongside the anticipated return of the Mei character. You might recall that Mei was taken out of the game as Blizzard worked on her abilities and was said to come back with this update. But now we’re not sure when Mei will make her grand debut back in Overwatch 2.

Likewise, there wasn’t any indication as to what had caused the sudden delay announcement. Again, this update was set to release today, so there wasn’t much of a heads-up here on the update getting pulled from a release. All Blizzard noted on their official forums was that the patch had a critical issue. Furthermore, we don’t have any estimated delivery date for the patch, so we’re uncertain if we’ll even get this patch update this week or even this month, for that matter.

[#Overwatch2] Update about the mid-season cycle patch: https://t.co/8V2649xZ9w — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) November 15, 2022

At any rate, the post does state that when the patch update is readily available, you will find the promised balance changes, bug fixes, Mei’s return, and core content updates. That should hopefully sway players back into the game if they had already dropped it. But for now, it looks like we’ll have to wait and see if Blizzard makes any official statements regarding the progress of this mid-season cycle patch.

If you haven’t already given Overwatch 2 a chance, the game is available to play right now. You can find Overwatch 2 on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. For those of you who are wanting a bit more insight and our overall initial impressions of the game can view our Before You Buy coverage embedded down below.

