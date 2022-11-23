This Is How BOTW Zelda’s Royal Gown Looks In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Ir certainly makes you wonder why they didn't license these outfits for Disney Dreamlight Valley - or done even more.

A fan has created an impressive recreation of the royal gown Zelda wears in Breath of the Wild, and transplanted it into the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley, as you may imagine, is filled with lots of Disney properties, from your neighbors and locations to the things you can get, but that doesn’t mean you can only interact with the characters and IPs Disney owns.

Being patterned after Animal Crossing, one of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s popular creative options is the ability to make your own clothing. Using an Ability called Touch of Magic, you can reshape your outfit to whatever new forms, and colors, that your heart desires.

Using Touch of Magic, a player who goes by the name _Wrsty on Reddit posted an image of their character wearing the famous blue royal dress. While Disney Dreamlight Valley’s in-game tools could not allow _Wrsty to make the outfit accurate down to the last detail, the character is instantly recognizable as who she should be looking like.

_Wrsty took special pains to represent the pattern under Zelda’s gown, as well as the triforce shape found just below her chest. In Zelda’s royal gown, as well as her similar looking Field Research outfit with the blue pants, the blouse’s ornamented pattern of leaf and flower shapes found on her stomach really draws attention to itself.

A similar pattern is found in the gold tabard in front of Zelda’s skirt, and _Wrsty drew up some intricate patterns on the tabard and the skirt itself, to sell this idea of a patterned dress when Disney Dreamlight Valley’s creation tool does not allow them to make full 3D shapes for said patterns. With all those limits, it really must be said that _Wrsty did a commendable job on their DIY creation.

While some other redditors bemoaned that it isn’t possible to share outfits or outfit patterns in Disney Dreamlight Valley, this actually brings up another lost opportunity. Nintendo could have licensed this and other Nintendo character costumes for players who played Disney Dreamlight Valley on their platform. Subsequently, other companies could have put up costumes from their own characters, such as Valve’s Chell and Alyx, Sony’s Aloy and Kat, or Microsoft’s Cortana and Joanna Dark. Perhaps this isn’t so much an oversight for those respective companies as it was something that Disney’s developers just didn’t try. But then again, it’s not like they couldn’t add it later.

That’s because in case you missed it, Disney Dreamlight Valley is actually still on Early Access.

