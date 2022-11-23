The Callisto Protocol’s Season Pass Detailed

Time to die some more, and in 13 gross new ways

The Callisto Protocol‘s launch may still be close to two weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped its developer, Striking Distance Studios, and publisher Krafton from sharing what will be coming next for the game – something that we hope is a massive show of confidence in the game – its season pass content. The details for the season pass were listed in the steam page listing for the game’s ‘Contagion Bundle’, and include essentials such as “thirteen new Jacob death animations”, story DLC, new areas ripe for exploration, and jump scares.

The Season Pass listing on the game’s Steam page reads,

Outer Way Skin Collection: Bear the armor of the Outer Way, an underground insurgency pitted against the UJC, as you fight to survive the horrors of Callisto. Contagion Bundle: Discover the ultimate survival horror experience with a new mode, Contagion. With reduced ammo and health drops, a customized difficulty and permadeath – there are no second chances to escape Black Iron Prison or the horrors lurking beneath the surface of Callisto. The Contagion Bundle also includes thirteen new Jacob death animations and the Watchtower Skin Collection. Riot Bundle: Venture into a previously undiscovered area of Black Iron Prison and battle through waves of brutal enemies. Gather credits to upgrade your weapons, or forge new ones, and survive the onslaught as long as you can in Riot, an all-new mode. The Riot Bundle also includes twelve new enemy death animations and the Engineer Skin Collection. Story DLC: Dig deeper into the horrifying secrets of The Callisto Protocol.

The pre-launch marketing cycle is well and truly in full swing for The Callisto Protocol, with trophy listings now out, actress Karen Fukuhara of The Boys fame speaking glowingly about her time working on the game, as well as the motion-capture experience.

For those looking for a bit more detail about The Callisto Protocol, the following is the official description from Striking Distance Studios

In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter’s moon, Callisto. When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter’s Dead Moon.

The Callisto Protocol is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 2, 2022.

