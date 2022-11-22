The Callisto Protocol Actress, Karen Fukuhara Discusses The Importance Of Non-Verbal Acting In The Game

Having been in huge productions with an exceptional cast and incredible characterisation of key players, such as in The Boys, Karen Fukuhara brings some additional pedigree to the game. Non-verbal communication is a huge part of any acting, but is also something that has been historically harder to nail in video games due to the nature of the platform, and the technology used to produce them. In a new interview with Gamerant, Fukuhara speaks to a range of different facets of her time on upcoming release, The Callisto Protocol, from the motion capture experience to the importance of non-verbal acting techniques that can enhance the immersion further.

When asked about her experiences on The Boys, the importance of non-verbal acting in that show, and the need to transfer those skills into her work on The Callisto Protocol, Fukuhara said,

Oh, I mean, I think everything that I’ve worked on kind of helped with this project. Obviously, being able to speak adds another layer. Especially for something like this, where a lot of it is, you know, shouting at Jacob and telling him what to do, or showing emotion and all of that. Yeah, I think all of the projects that I’ve worked on in the past sort of fueled this one.

The interview went on to explore Fukuhara’s experiences with horror, both in the consumption of the genre, and being a part of the process of creating entertainment in the genre. As a part of this Fukuhara said,

I’m a scaredy cat. [Laughs] You know, I’ve watched a few [horror titles] in the past, but I’m not good at it. So I think when I play this game, I will have to have a few mini breaks in between to gather myself.

Fukuhara is joined as Dani Nakamura by another acclaimed actor, Josh Duhamel as primary protagonist Jacob Lee in Striking Distance Studios’ The Callisto Protocol, helmed by Dead Space alums including Glen Schofield.

The Callisto Protocol is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 2, 2022.

