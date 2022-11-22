Days Gone Sequel Petition Nears 200K Signatures

When it comes to Sony, there are a ton of great first-party exclusives to have hit the various generation console platforms. However, not every exclusive to hit the platform warranted a sequel, according to Sony. We’ve seen this across the board and not just exclusives based around Sony PlayStation. Some games just didn’t hit the expectations placed on them, and as a result, the IP owners pulled the plug on furthering the franchise. Days Gone is one of those titles that have gained a massive following over the years. This was initially a PlayStation 4 exclusive that has continued to find new players, but Sony has already passed on the idea of continuing its storyline.

A sequel doesn’t look to be happening for Days Gone. This is rough news to hear, especially when fans want to know what happens after a cliffhanger ending. So now the goal is to see this franchise get its deserved sequel. A fan has taken online to start a petition since the news of a sequel being canceled. There’s hope that perhaps enough signatures might warrant Sony to change its mind and deliver the fabled Days Gone 2 video game.

It’s been a couple of years now since the petition started, but it doesn’t look like fans have let up on signing. With the initial goal of getting 150k signatures, the petition has since moved on and is nearing 200k participant signatures. That’s quite the number of players who are hopeful Sony will change its mind and deliver a thrilling installment to finish off the storyline the game developers from Bend Studio initially crafted. While it might be a long shot, if fans keep pushing for the game, then it would be clear there’s a community of players that would instantly purchase the game upon its release.

At any rate, we currently don’t have any announcements regarding the Days Gone franchise. Meanwhile, we’re not sure what Bend Studio, the developers behind Days Gone, are working on right now. Their last release was the 2019 launch of Days Gone, so whatever it is that the studio is working on right now has yet to make its official debut to the public. As for those of you who haven’t played through Days Gone, the title is currently available for PlayStation 4 and PC platforms. We even have a Before You Buy video coverage of the title which you can view in the video embedded below.

Source