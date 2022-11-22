PlayStation & China Hero Project Reveal New Lost Soul Aside Details

Earlier we learned that PlayStation was going to act as the publisher for a number of new titles stemming from the China Hero Project initiative, one that promotes and elevates games developed in the rapidly growing Chinese game-dev scene. The program has seen a host of fantastic titles emerge from it including F.I.S.T Forged In Shadow Torch, In Nightmare, and Anno: Mutationem. With a new slate of games now in the works from the initiative, PlayStation has confirmed that they’ll be acting as publisher for several of them, including Lost Soul Aside, an action-RPG from Ultizero Games, and in doing so, they’ve shared some new details about the game as well.

From a PlayStation press release, we learn more about the game, and the team responsible for it,

The first trailer of Lost Soul Aside was released in 2016 and has attracted the attention of global players and the game industry. Initially developed by independent producer Yang Bing alone, the game was invited by Sony Interactive Entertainment to join the “China Hero Project” in October of the same year. With the full support of Sony Interactive Entertainment and its game industry partners, Yang Bing established Ultizero Games in January 2017 and now has a mature development team of over 40 people. Set in a fantasy world where science-fiction, swords, and superpowers coexist, Lost Soul Aside is an action RPG that tells the story of Kazer, following his accidental merger with the symbiont Arena. With combat at its heart, Lost Soul Aside has a rich and rewarding combat system that gives player the flexibility to adapt their playstyle, and weapon choice to suit their playstyle to the battle at hand. Since its first reveal, Lost Soul Aside has been very well received, including collecting the Most Anticipated Game award and Dev Grant from Epic Games, as well as strong local praise in China, reinforcing its position as one of the most anticipated titles to come from a China based developer.

Sony has been demonstrating an extremely strong level of support for games emanating from the region, and this was echoed by Lost Soul Aside‘s Producer Yang Bing, saying

With the strong support of Sony Interactive Entertainment ‘China Hero Project,’ as well as development funding and the opportunity to bring Lost Soul Aside to a global audience, the development progress of Lost Soul Aside is steadily progressing and we are looking forward to providing more updates and details soon

PlayStation China’s Head of Software Business, Sean Kelly also noted,

We are delighted to be partnering with Yang Bing and Ultizero to bring his incredible vision to life, and to share Lost Soul Aside with gamers all over the world.

As well as the announcement, the game received a new trailer, embedded above.

Lost Soul Aside will be coming to PS4, and PS5 at an unspecified date.

Source