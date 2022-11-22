Apex Legends Developers Are Making Significant Changes To SBMM

There is a massive community of players for any competitive game out there. It’s a tough battle to ensure the gameplay is fair for everyone. For starters, the big component some developers might be fighting off is different hacks and cheats that make their way into the game. However, another aspect players could request to be fixed is how matchmaking works. In fact, that’s one of the aspects fans have chimed in about for Apex Legends. There’s been one area that has fans wondering just how the skill-based matchmaking or better known as SBMM, is handled for the game. Today, we’re finding out just what goes into creating the lobby for each game match.

Today we’re finding out about a tweet from a developer behind Apex Legends. Respawn Entertainment’s technical director Samy Duc responded to Snip3down from the Faze clan online over the skill-based matchmaking system. Snip3down took to Twitter to express his annoyance with the matchmaking system for Apex Legends. That’s when Samy Duc revealed that the current system in place is based on the highest player within the group. From there the game will match the lobby based on that individual. That means if you’re in a party with a high-ranking member, you’re going to have an overall tougher match.

SBMM will change, for the moment it is based on the highest player in the group and it will most likely mutate to something else (surprise surprise) mid december / new year. We will communicate more in the new year about this, but I hope it will allow to work for you and wife — Samy Duc (@ricklesauceur) November 22, 2022

Likewise, Samy noted that taking the average with a group wouldn’t result in a perfect matchmaking setup. According to Samy, player contribution depends on the skill distribution. As a result, the easiest solution right now is to base the matchmaking around the highest-skill player, as they have the most impact in a match. With that said, the developers are aware of the issues players have with this setup. For now, this system will remain in place, but the developers are working on a solution.

We don’t know just what the developers have in mind, but it does look like we’ll get some kind of change to the skill-based matchmaking within December or at least within the start of 2023. Again, we’re not sure just what changes might be coming, but we’re hopeful that these changes will appeal to everyone playing. With that said, if you haven’t already started playing Apex Legends, this free battle royale title is available across multiple platforms now. Currently, players are able to download and play Apex Legends on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Android, and iOS platforms.

