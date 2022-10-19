15 Best Competitive Battle Royale Video Games

Battle royale games are now a fixture of our gaming world whether you like it or not. So as such, let’s show you a few that you would really enjoy playing if you wanted.

#15 CRSED FOAD

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC

First up we have CRSED FOAD, which is a battle royale game that throws a LOT of different elements into the mix. Not the least of which is that it tries to deliver realistic things like weapons and other armaments to you in order to kill enemies, and yet also gives you magic and other abilities to try and overcome the competition as well.

To the extent that you’ll be able to teleport, make rituals to take out the enemies, and even throw hex bags at them!

But be mindful of your surroundings, as the game also has an ever closing battlefield that you’ll need to be within! So race to the center of the map and hope you survive the experience!

#14 NARAKA: Bladepoint

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5

NARAKA: Bladepoint is one of many battle royale titles, and other genres do this too for the record, that showcase you playing as various legends of history in order to come out on top. This time though it’s more of a focus on melee combat and adapting to the opponents that are all around you.

You won’t just be attacking willy-nilly in order to get by, you’ll need to explore, use the terrain to your advantage, and then grow your playstyle with your character in order to come out on top.

So pick the legend you think works best for you, and then see if you can topple the others!

#13 Super Animal Royale

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

You’ll notice a certain trend with many of these battle royale titles. Mainly, you’re going to play as humans 99% of the time. Super Animal Royale though is that 1% that will have you instead fighting it out against other animals in order to survive.

Don’t worry though, you’ll get to enjoy loading them up with all kinds of weapons as you fight across a safari gone mad. So customize your animal to your liking, then go it alone or team up with other players in various modes in order to take on the competition. With 64 player matches, you can bet that this is going to get insane.

#12 Totally Accurate Battlegrounds

Platforms: PC

Pun-filled name aside, Totally Accurate Battlegrounds isn’t just a rif on PUBG despite how part of it plays and the fact that it’s a battle royale. Rather, in this game, you and up to 59 other players will launch into a building and have to try and survive on two fronts.

The first front is obviously the other players who will have weapons that are trying to shoot you and such. The other thing is that this battle royale game also happens to be a game of “The floor is lava”.

So you’ll need to mind where you step and where you jump to if you’re going to survive. Good luck!

#11 Darwin Project

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Darwin Project is definitely one of the more unique battle royale games out there. In it, you’ll be playing as a group of contestants in a “live game show” that is meant to be a precursor to a brutal ice age that’s coming. You’ll need to show you can survive both the environments and the other players in order to come out on top.

Oh, and one player is going to be the “show’s director”, who will have the power to go and alter the game’s battlefield in a variety of ways. Will you be able to survive them, the elements, and the other players? If you do, you definitely deserve the victory.

#10 Realm Royale

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Realm Royale puts you in the role of various characters and champions and asks you to survive. Not the hardest thing in the world, right? Except, you know, the game is a battle royale and that means there are PLENTY of people trying to kill you. Also, there’s a dangerous fog that you need to avoid.

Another key element here is that death isn’t the end. You can become a chicken in the game, yes, really, and if you outlast those chasing you for long enough, you’ll change back.

Forge mighty weapons, explore the lands, and make sure you group survives!

#9 Spellbreak

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

In Spellbreak, you’ll be thrown into battles of magic and might as you try and outgain your opponents in terms of power and skill as well as survive them.

In the world of the game, magic has been sealed away, but you have the power within you to bring it back should you be lucky enough. Form a team of battle mages and then strike out across the lands in various multiplayer matches! Look for upgrades and new abilities on the maps then use them to wipe out your competition literally.

The game is aiming to grow a lot in its future, so join in now so you can see the process!

#8 Ring of Elysium

Platforms: PC

We’ll give props to Ring of Elysium, they know how to make something a bit different in terms of setup. Because usually, the battle royale games are all about just killing other players to be the last one standing. But Ring of Elysium puts the twist on that by having players not just kill one another, but try and escape an oncoming disaster.

What is that disaster? A nuclear apocalypse! How about that?

You’ll need to traverse the area and find not only supplies to fight off the other players, but find a way outside the area so you can escape. As well as live!

#7 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5

So, some of these “typical” battle royale games don’t trip your trigger, huh? That’s fine, how about one where you get to be a freaking vampire? Does that trip your trigger? If so, then you’ll want to check out Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt.

In the game you’ll get to fully customize your own vampire avatar from top to bottom. That way no matter whether you want to look fabulous or you desire to look like the monster from people’s nightmares, you’ll be ready to hunt.

Then, go off on other teams of vampires and take them down so yours is the only one standing.

#6 Call of Duty Warzone

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Given how popular the battle royale series became, and how much money the main titles were making, it was only a matter of time before Call of Duty came around and did one themselves. Sure enough, Call of Duty Warzone was the one that got made.

Not only was it made, it was made to be a truly grandstanding Call of Duty title, with an upcoming “upgrade” to it actually tying into the also upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare II title.

You’ll still get all your favorite Call of Duty weapons and such, but this time around getting a victory is going to be a little harder.

#5 PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds

Platforms: PC, Android, iOS, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

There was a time when PUBG was the only Battle Royale game in town. Oh how times have changed.

Part of it was because PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds didn’t evolve with the times, and thus got left behind by a certain game we’ll talk about later. But make no mistake, when PUBG was firing on all cylinders on Early Access? It was breaking records that no one thought would be broken on Steam and console.

It was an early access game that got nominated for Game of the Year! Try and figure that one out. Anyway, the game is still around and has improved a bit. So if you haven’t tried it out, you should.

#4 Fall Guys

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

If you’re looking for a more “fun” kind of Battle Royale game that won’t deliver as much stress, then try out Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. This title will put you in the role of adorable characters that you get to dress up in various outfits and then participate in special “games”.

Of course, the games are meant to weed out many of the players, but don’t let that spoil your experience! All you have to do is move around, get to where they need you to go, and casually get people the heck out of your way and likely bump them into the oblivion that is just below.

Have fun!

#3 Tetris 99

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Get ready for a high-intensity round of Tetris, and if you lose, you honestly have no one to blame but yourself for not working through the obstacles.

Seriously, all this game is, is you playing against 98 other Tetris players at the same time. The better you do, the more obstacles that are thrown their way. The game gets more intense as time goes on until only one player is left.

#2 Apex Legends

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Android, iOS

One of the best parts about Apex Legends is that it just showed up one day, was free to play, and people were like, “Ok, I’ll try it out.” Then once they did, they didn’t want to stop, and for good reason. Because Apex Legends is honestly one of the best battle royale games out there, and is of the highest-quality in many ways.

In the title you’ll primarily do 3v3 battles as you pick a special character to play as. Naturally, each one has their own different abilities and you’ll need to wield them properly alongside your teammates in order to come out on top.

Like many others the game is growing with every new season, so don’t miss out.

#1 Fortnite Battle Royale

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android, iOS

Yes, we know, “Shocker”, Fortnite is near the top. But whether you love, hate, or love to hate this game, you can’t deny that it’s like the most popular game in the battle royale genre. Plus, remember that it didn’t start out that way! It was supposed to be a building game first about stopping zombies. Then it became THE destination for all battle royale play.

The game is constantly upgrading so you can have new skins to be in, new modes to go and play in, and more emote dances to have a blast doing.

Are the microtransactions bad? Of course they are, but people buy them! Thus why the game is worth A LOT and people keep coming back.