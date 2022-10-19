Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on Space Station

Your escape route from the Prodeans’ dimension now leads you back to the mining colony via the most circuitous route possible: invading a space station that’s already been invaded by Chaos. I think. It’s not entirely clear. The important thing is that this is one of the best levels in Prodeus.

Here’s where to find the hidden goods in Space Station.

Finding All the Secrets & Ore on Space Station

This stage really could’ve been Prodeus‘s climax. It’s got a nice mixture of everything the game has shown so far, with some big moments, bigger fights, and a completely gratuitous chaingun massacre. Really, it has it all.

Secrets: 4

#1: At the start of the level, fight your way into the first elevator and ride it up to the top level. Disembark, then get on the edge of the bridge ahead of you and look down.

There’s an alcove on the wall far below you (circled, above), underneath the bridge, that contains several armor shards and an Ore Fragment. Drop into it, then ride the elevator a second time to return to where you were.

#2: Aboard the space station, before you take the lift down from the second Nexus Point, backtrack slightly and go around the corner. There’s a grenade launcher in a window nearby, next to a bank of blue screens and gauges that’s there to conceal a dim blue switch (circled below)

Press that switch to reveal an Ore Fragment and two large plasma ammo packs.

#3: When you reach the frozen part of the space station, venture upstairs and deal with the fight between Chaos and Prodean forces. When they’re all dead, a window by the Nexus Point will blow out into space.

Go to the opposite end of this floor from that window. There’s a support column here with a compartment in it that contains a switch, an Ore Fragment, and two armor shards. Fire a grenade into the opening above the compartment to destroy the switch and open the compartment.

#4: Once you’ve got Secret #3, return to that busted-out window and jump through it. Round the corner to your left, shoot the zombie, ignore the switch, and follow the balcony all the way to its end to find a hidden stash of ammo and an Ore Fragment.

Ore Fragments: 8

#1: See Secret #1, above.

#2: As you enter the first room past the airlock in the space station, there’s an Ore Fragment immediately to your right.

#3: In the same general area as Ore Fragment #2, there’s an overhead platform that a couple of Fiends are using as a firing position as you enter. If you jump up there from the top of the nearby lift, you’ll find a switch on the far wall.

Press it to raise the glass shield over another Ore Fragment, which is next to the nearby ramp (circled, below).

#4: See Secret #2, above.

#5: After your first run outside the space station, cross the girder and look down into the open hatch. There’s a single shotgun zombie on a ledge below you, where it’s guarding this level’s Automap and an Ore Fragment.

#6: See Secret #3, above.

#7: See Secret #4, above.

#8: From Secret #4, backtrack a little bit and push the switch. Doing so lowers the balcony you’re on. If you’re facing the switch, you can now go right to drop down onto the ledge outside the iced-over part of the station.

Here, a trail of plasma ammo leads to this level’s final Ore Fragment. There’s also a shotgun zombie here that you never fight otherwise, so stopping by this area is necessary to reach 100% on this level’s kill count.