Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on Corruption

Prodeus gets about as close to a Western as it ever will in Corruption, which involves a train chase, a visit to a ghost town, and as ever, rampant demon slaughter. Just to make sure you don’t forget what game you’re playing, however, Corruption ends with one of the tougher combat encounters in Prodeus‘s base campaign.

Here’s where to find all the hidden loot in Corruption.

Finding All the Secrets & Ore on Corruption

There’s no particular trick to Corruption. In some ways, it’s effectively a final chapter for “The Kingdom Between’s” opening run, as much of what comes after this is less “blood-soaked industrial hell” and more creepy/alien.

Note that the train cart in Coruption is in significantly less danger than you are and does not need to be defended. If anything, make sure that it’s gotten to where it needs to go before you open fire, as a lot of enemies will teleport in only to get immediately ground into mucilage beneath the train’s treads.

Secrets: 6

Your goal in the First Settlement is to hit three generator switches to turn off the electric fence that’s standing between you and the entrance to the central complex. Those three switches, notably, are not numbered; the first one you hit is always listed in your UI as switch #1 regardless of which one you hit.

#1: When you enter the stage, jump onto the rock outcroppings on your right and use them to access the hatch on the facility’s wall with the armor shards in it.

This leads to a hole in the ceiling that you can use to access the Ore Fragment inside the nearby garage.

Incidentally, going straight in here without clearing the room below drops you directly into a zombie mosh pit, with an Arc Rail sniper right next to you. Go in prepared.

#2: From the start of the level, go all the way down the dirt road until you reach the shutter, then turn right. There’s a hard-to-spot cavern against the wall (below, circled/brightened) with a couple of rockets and an Ore Fragment in it.

#3: After the train cart has moved a safe distance down the track, go into the storage area where it was kept. There’s an alcove against its back wall (below, circled/brightened) with two packs of chaos ammo in it.

#4: There’s a locked closet between the two windowed control rooms along the first stretch of the train tracks that contains an Ore Fragment and two large plasma packs.

To open that lock, go outside and fire a grenade through the open duct on the exterior wall above the closet (circled, below).

#5: One of the three generator switches in the First Settlement is inside a small hut that’s only accessible via a hole in the roof. You’ll probably spot an Ore Fragment in here, underneath the platform that the switch is on.

To reach it, leave the building, then circle around to its porch. There’s a grate on it that can be destroyed (circled, below) with a large health kit on the other side. (I found this grate was usually collateral damage in a fight with the nearby minigun zombie, but YMMV. Maybe you don’t use as many rockets as I do.) You can use that gap to get underneath the switch platform and grab the Ore.

#6: Another generator switch can be found inside a small garage, next to a steel cage that contains an Ore Fragment and a lore terminal.

Leave that building and go up the steel ramp next to it. There’s a cavern entrance next to the ramp here that can be hard to spot (circled below).

Go inside to find a Crawler guarding three explosive barrels. Shoot the barrels to blow a hole in the garage’s back wall, then go through it to get the loot inside the cage.

Ore Fragments: 8

#1: See Secret #1, above.

#2: See Secret #2, above.

#3: See Secret #4, above.

#4: This effectively can’t be missed, as you have to pass by to get to one of the First Settlement’s generator switches. You’d have to skip it on purpose.

Upon entering the First Settlement area, you should spot an armored vest through the first gap in the fence on your left, behind a grate. Circle around the building it’s in and drop through the hole in its back wall to find an Ore Fragment on the floor above it.

#5: See Secret #5, above.

#6: See Secret #6, above.

#7: Climb the big steel strut that extends from the First Settlement to find an Ore Fragment up against the edge of the central reactor core.

#8: You may have noticed this from the First Settlement before now, but it’s another entry in the proud Prodeus tradition of “Ore Fragments that only look like they’re secrets.”

After you’ve disabled the shield core at the end of the level, go through one of the archways that used to be covered by the red force shields and look for this Ore Fragment near the window. It may be initially difficult to spot, as it is directly behind the minigun zombie who’s attempting to cut you in half.