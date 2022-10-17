Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on Hexarchy

This short but intense stage is arguably the real finale of Prodeus. While there are still a few levels left, they all pale in comparison to Hexarchy’s sheer challenge level. You’ll have to be fast, accurate, and careful if you want to survive.

Here’s how to find the handful of secrets stashed in Hexarchy, the toughest stage in Prodeus.

Prodeus Secrets & Ore Guides:

Sacrum | Research | Fuel | Wretch | Genesis, Part 1 | Genesis, Part 2 | Excavation | Chaos Generator | Memoriam | Marksman | Descent | Hazard | Meltdown | The Forge | Corruption | Atonement | Progenitor | Hexarchy

Trials: Shotgun | Shredders | Rockets | Grenades

Finding All the Secrets & Ore on Hexarchy

There’s not much to this one. Hexarchy is a short run-up to a series of monster arenas that all take place in the same rapidly changing room. There’s very little health to be found and no ammunition aside from a couple of replenishment pads.

You can take advantage of the hostility between Order and Chaos forces to buy yourself a little breathing room, but every stray hit costs you on Hexarchy. Even the secrets aren’t particularly useful for survival’s sake.

Secrets: 2

#1: When you’ve won enough fights in the central chamber that the ground opens up, use the risen pillars to reach the ledge on the outskirts of the arena. There isn’t much up here, but one specific corner of the map (circled below) will drain out when you approach it.

This will reveal this stage’s Automap and unlock the secret.

This is hard to guide you to, as there isn’t much here to use as a local point of reference. Here’s the general location of the secret on the level’s map.

#2: Before you jump into the portal that ends this stage, look to your right. There’s a stash of armor and an Ore Fragment in a chamber on the side of the level.

Jump to it from the bridge by the entrance. At time of writing, there seems to be some kind of proximity glitch that makes it difficult to reach the secret if you try to get closer and jump from the molding on the side of the exit platform.

Ore Fragments: 4

#1: Start the level, then turn 180 degrees. Yep. It’s one of those.

#2: When you emerge into the central chamber for the first time, don’t activate the switch until you find this Ore Fragment, which is sort of halfheartedly concealed on the floor below you.

#3: See Secret #2, above.

#4: Inch around the edges of the exit portal’s platform until you spot this Ore Fragment on a hidden ledge behind it.