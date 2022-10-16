Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on Trial: Grenades

The last level in Prodeus‘s default campaign’s Trials is a fast-paced, bizarre gauntlet of massive industrial traps, sudden ambushes, and point-blank destruction that’s made all the more complicated by making you do it almost exclusively with your sticky-bomb launcher. Then, just to make things more interesting, it switches weapons entirely for the second-to-last room.

Here’s how to find all the hidden loot in the fourth and final Trial.

Finding All the Secrets & Ore on Trial: Grenades

Trial: Grenades is unique in that it’s not actually that difficult to achieve the speed run; the level’s actually quite short, and at 75 seconds, has the most forgiving time limit yet. The two tricks to it are figuring out just what the hell you’re supposed to be doing, particularly in the final room, and overcoming your natural fear of your own splash damage.

A successful timed run on Trial: Grenades involves a lot of running directly towards primed explosives, which requires you to ignore certain instincts that have likely been beaten into you by years if not decades of first-person shooter logic. Fortunately, Prodeus is reasonably merciful about self-inflicted damage unless you’re right on top of your own sticky bomb when it goes off, but you should still expect to take some damage while you’re learning the speed run.

As with the other Trials, Grenades is set up so most of its hidden rewards require you to take significant detours from the level’s critical path. You can’t reasonably expect to get them at the same time as you complete a successful speed run. To 100% the stage, expect to play through this level at least twice.

Secrets: 4

#1: At the start of the level, blow up the hidden target between the second and third big crushers (below).

This reveals an Ore Fragment in a compartment on the walkway above you. You can even grab it on the way by without seriously endangering a speed run.

#2: At one point roughly halfway through the level, right before the SMG switch, you’ll run up a ramp and blow up an overhead target to extend a bridge.

That ramp has a hidden pack of plasma ammo underneath it, which is only accessible once the bridge is extended (circled below).

#3: In the room with the SMG switch, jump onto the balcony and look across the room. You’ll spot a single destructible target in a doorway.

Take it out and jump through that doorway to find this level’s Automap, then destroy the next two targets on this short path to get credit for the secret.

#4: Grab the Shredders off the SMG switch, then shoot the target ahead of you just enough to open a gap and drop all the way down to the floor.

This room is one big cylindrical lock. On a normal speed run, you’d spin its two chambers with the Shredders to open the staircase to the exit chamber. For the secret, however, ignore that. Drop down to ground level without activating either chamber and you’ll find the first of three destructible switches at the lock’s base.

Shoot all three and you’ll open a grate behind the lock, which gives you access to a free Ore Fragment.

Ore Fragments: 5

#1-2: Complete this stage’s time trial. Notably, there are only 2 Ore Fragments as a reward for successfully beating the timer on Trial: Grenades, and both are in separate compartments that you have to open by blowing up separate targets.

#3: See Secret #1, above.

#4: Ride the second elevator to the top, then turn 180 degrees. You’ll see this Ore Fragment in a compartment in the elevator shaft.

#5: See Secret #4, above.