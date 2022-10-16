Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on Atonement

This would be a weird time to get religion, but that’s the last thing you should worry about. One of the major sites of worship on the asteroid was requisitioned and turned into the new site for the human military’s portal experiments. That means it’s your best route to follow the Prodean invasion back to its source.

Here’s how to find all the hidden loot in Atonement, the last stage before you officially enter the beginning of Prodeus‘s endgame.

Prodeus Secrets & Ore Guides:

Sacrum | Research | Fuel | Wretch | Genesis, Part 1 | Genesis, Part 2 | Excavation | Chaos Generator | Memoriam | Marksman | Descent | Hazard | Meltdown | The Forge | Corruption | Atonement

Trials: Shotgun | Shredders | Rockets

Finding All the Secrets & Ore on Atonement

The central gimmick of Atonement, once you emerge into the main area, is that you’re trying to empower the exit by destroying three portal locks, the entrances to which are in three separate parts of the chapel complex.

You can go after the first two portal locks in any order, but only one of the two areas has any secrets or Ore in it, and that’s the one that’s made up a single long, tall corridor. The other one’s just a monster arena with a strange muck waterfall in it, which indicates that the mining colonists were either really bad at plumbing or devotion.

Secrets: 4

#1: In the main portal chamber, check behind the main pillar. There are two shy zombies back here, guarding a lore terminal and a secret supply cache with an Ore Fragment in it.

To open the window on the cache, look directly opposite it for a dim switch on the side of the nearby support column. It’s embarrassingly easy to miss, or at least it is if you’re me.

#2: After you activate the switch in the main portal chamber and get the “data board missing” error, head back into the lobby. Go to your right, into the long corridor. If you stand on the first platform you reach, turn around, and look up, you’ll spot a switch up near the ceiling.

Shoot it to trigger a hidden lift on the platform. From it, you can jump to an alcove that contains ammunition and an Ore Fragment.

Useful anti-frustration note: this lift is programmed to automatically retract after a few seconds. If you shoot the switch while you aren’t actually standing on the lift, it only costs you time.

#3: Disabling the first two portal locks enables an elevator in the chapel lobby that carries you to its top floor. As you come out of the room at the top of that elevator, turn right and look up.

There’s a switch high on the wall (above). Shoot it to extend a bridge from the wall below it and open a secret door, which reveals a ton of ammunition and this level’s Automap.

#4: In the Archive, before you throw the main switch and replace the exit portal’s data board, go around to the opposite side of the room from your entry point.

There’s another wall switch above the archway (above). Shoot it to reveal a secret compartment in the ramp below it. Inside, you’ll find some chaos ammo and an Ore Fragment.

Ore Fragments: 7

#1: As you emerge into the central hub of the level, this is found right out in the open.

#2: See Secret #1, above.

#3: See Secret #2, above.

#4: At the top of the lobby elevator, turn around to spot this Ore Fragment on the other side of a barred window. The trick is that there is no trick; one of the bars is missing, which gives you enough clearance to simply hop through the window and take the Ore. As you may not have been aware, a Prodean Vessel can fit through any space he can jam his head through.

#5: Before you enter the door to the third portal, turn around and follow the walkway all the way to its end. It leads to an Ore Fragment that’s kept out in the open, along with several large ammo packs. Approaching it causes two shotgun zombies to appear, so make sure you come this way if you’re aiming for a 100% kill count.

#6: The weird wrought-iron pillar in the center of the room before the third portal has an Ore Fragment in a compartment on its side (circled below).

#7: See Secret #4, above.

Clearing Atonement gives you access to Holoface Archive, a non-combat stage that exists as a(nother) hall of fame for Prodeus‘s Kickstarter backers. While Holoface Archive, like the Shops, is flagged so that it’s not useful for trophies/achievements like Pacifist or Kind of a Big Deal, it does contain 2 free Ore Fragments.

Getting through Atonement also enables a Portal on the world map that will take you to the Prodeans’ dimension, which is the site of the next few levels in Prodeus‘s first campaign. Get ready for a big difficulty spike.