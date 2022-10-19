Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on Trench

I'm not saying it was aliens, but it was definitely aliens.

Prodeus‘s spin on gunpowder archeology continues into Trench, where you venture into the depths of the Prodean dimension’s ocean in search of something that could, no pun intended, turn the tide. This is a high-concept, high-impact stage that introduces a new enemy, continues the war between the Prodeans and Chaos, and features some of the toughest fighting in Prodeus‘s first campaign.

Here’s where to find all the stashed loot on Trench.

Finding All the Secrets & Ore on Trench

As noted before, if you’ve been following along with these guides, you should have accumulated enough Ore Fragments by now to buy the MAMMOTH revolver at the Shop. It’s a nearly ideal weapon for Trench, as it features high damage per second and long-range accuracy. There are a lot of fights in Trench where you really need one or the other, if not both at once.

The new enemy, the Phantom, is the Prodean answer to the Slayer. Like the Slayer, it has a ranged attack that effectively cannot be dodged; if the Phantom’s beam is in the air at all, it’s about to hit you unless something’s in the way. Keep hard cover between you and it whenever possible.

Secrets: 5

#1: At the start of the level, if you double-jump onto the top of the pillar with the blue light on it, it reveals a platform in the water nearby with an armor pickup.

#2: After your trip down the first elevator, go along the right-hand edge of the trench until you find an Ore Fragment and some plasma ammo.

#3: After the second Nexus Point, you’ll end up back out on the water. Head through the first set of platforms to the next Nexus Point, which is next to a switch.

Don’t push that switch right away. Instead, drop off the edge of the platform behind it. There’s an Ore Fragment and some chaos ammo hidden on a small ledge at water level.

#4: Ride the second elevator up, then survive the ensuing ambush sequence. From here, you’ll follow the red beam down the corridor until it stops. To progress, you need to hit a switch that raises a device that’ll reorient the beam.

If you’re facing that switch, turn left and go into the short dead-end hallway at the side of the room. There’s a dim red switch on the left-hand wall (circled below).

Press it to open a secret door right next to it, where you’ll find an Ore Fragment and 4 armor shards.

#5: After Secret #4, continue through the level. The next stretch of the corridor is tough, with a fight with two Harbingers followed by a Phantom. Once you’ve survived that, if you look up, you’ll spot an Ore Fragment in the rafters.

You can use the molding on the wall below it to get up to the rafter across from the Ore Fragment, then take an easy double-jump to get the secret. It’s easier to get onto the molding if you jump for it from one of the nearby pillars, rather than trying to get up to it from the stairs, due to the local level geometry.

Ore Fragments: 7

#1: See Secret #2, above.

#2: After your trip down the elevator, go through the trench ahead of you and hit the next switch. This drops out a chunk of the level in front of you. If you keep an eye on the left-hand wall as you progress through the new trench, you’ll spot an Ore Fragment in an alcove.

#3: See Secret #3, above.

#4: You’ll probably see this one from a long way off, but the trick is getting to it alive. This Ore Fragment is next to this level’s Automap on the battlements at the base of the second elevator, but you have to wade through a pitched battle between the Prodeans and Chaos demons to reach it.

#5: See Secret #4, above.

#6: See Secret #5, above.

#7: The last Ore Fragment is directly in front of the level’s exit.