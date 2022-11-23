Is Netflix Looking To Develop AAA PC Shooter?

There is no shortage of video game development studios out there. However, we see new ones jump into the marketplace all the time. What we don’t typically see too often is already-established companies adding on a video game division. But then we have Netflix, which has done just that. With Netflix gaming, we’re seeing some video game projects come out into the marketplace. None of which have been too massive in scope. That might actually be changing here soon.

A job listing is circulating online that suggests Netflix is looking to really dive deeper into video game production. Discovered by MobileGamer.biz, the streaming giant has put a job listing out for a games director. While that’s nothing too exciting, the listing explicitly states that the production is for a brand-new AAA PC game. To make things more interesting, the listing has some requirements the director will need to come with if one chooses to apply. One of those requirements is having extensive experience with live service games.

Another area that the ideal candidate will need to have is experience with first-person shooters and third-person shooter games. So it looks like we’re going to get some kind of new competitive shooter experience. Likewise, with it being a live service, then we can probably expect a title with a series of updates and seasons. Unfortunately, that’s about the extent of what we know so far. We’re not sure if this brand new AAA PC shooter is actually attached to perhaps a Netflix original series. Otherwise, this might be a completely new experience coming from Netflix that doesn’t have any groundwork established that the developers will be constrained within.

At any rate, it’s an exciting move and one we’re eager to see come out. Perhaps this might be the first of a series of big-budget video game productions Netflix will be overseeing. Then again, it could prove to be a costly investment that doesn’t warrant the continuation of investing more into game development. Regardless, it will likely be a good while before we get any official public unveiling of this mysterious new AAA PC shooter game. In the meantime, if you would like to check out the listing for the Netflix games director for their game studio, then the job listing is still currently available to view right here. Although, it could be a matter of time before it’s officially removed.

