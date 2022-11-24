Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Best Pokemon For Catching Wild Pokemon | Jolteon & Gallade Guide

If you want to catch ’em all in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll want a helpful Pokemon that can make catching critters in the wild much easier. In this generation, there are actually two incredibly useful Pokemon that you can acquire early. One of those Pokemon is Gallade, is a returning favorite that’s always been useful in previous generations but is more difficult to acquire. Especially early in the game. Gallade has False Swipe and Hypnosis — using these two moves, you can catch even the wiliest Pokemon with standard Ultra Balls.

Now you can add Jolteon to the list of most useful Pokemon, because Gen 9 gives Jolteon False Swipe. Jolteon is one of many Eeveelutions and also has access to Yawn, so she can put Pokemon to sleep after knocking them down to exactly 1 HP. Below we’ll explain strategies for catching the most difficult Pokemon in the game, and where to get your own Jolteon / Gallade. You’ll only need one!

More Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides:

Beginner’s Guide | Gym Walkthrough | Combat Tips | All Version Exclusive Pokemon | All Version Exclusive Features | All New Pokemon | All New Evolution Methods | Which Starter To Pick First | Best Gym Leader Order | How To Breed Pokemon | How To Unlock Evolution Stones | Pre-Order Bonuses | How To Catch Shiny Pokemon | Best Shiny Chances | How Mass Outbreak Works | How To Get A Starter Pikachu | Where To Catch Eevee & All Evolution Methods | Where To Catch Ditto | How To Catch & Evolve Charcadet | How To Evolve Gimmighoul | How To Evolve Floette Into Florges | How To Get Salt Cure | Naclstack Guide | PP Restore Trick | Normal Gym Puzzle Solution

How To Make Catching Wild Pokemon Easier

To catch wild Pokemon, you need a Pokeball and you need to weaken the wild Pokemon before attempting to catch it. The lower a Pokemon’s health bar, the easiest that Pokemon is to catch. Your Pokeball is also important — later in the game, you’ll be able to purchase Ultra Balls easily from the PokeMart. For 99% of situations, you’ll never need anything stronger than an Ultra Ball.

You will need to lower the health of Pokemon. Annoyingly, you can very easily defeat a Pokemon by using powers that are just too strong. There’s a way to lower Pokemon health to just 1 HP — and that’s by using False Swipe. False Swipe is a rare attack that will never defeat a Pokemon. False Swipe will deal damage but never lower a Pokemon’s health below 1 HP. This makes this move ideal for catching Pokemon. You can lower Pokemon health to the lowest possible without delivering a KO by accident.

There are only a handful of Pokemon that can gain False Swipe. These Pokemon are easily the best for helping you catch Wild Pokemon.

Best Pokemon For Catching Wild Pokemon : Jolteon : An evolution of Eevee . Learn where to find Eevee here. Jolteon can learn False Swipe in Gen 9 with a TM . Acquire the False Swipe TM by talking to Jacq at the Academy after catching 30 Pokemon . Gallade : Can be caught on Glaseado Mountain or North Province Area One . This is the third evolution of Ralts / Kirlia , which are common Pokemon. Gallade learns False Swipe at Level 23 and has Hypnosis available from the start — use the ‘Remember Move’ function to get both if you don’t have these moves already set.

:

Both Pokemon are extremely good for catching any Pokemon in the wild. Gallade is also just extremely useful in late-game combat in general thanks to his Close Combat move. You can encounter Gallade in the wild all over the Mountains and in the far northwest region.

How To Catch Wild Pokemon Easily : Once you have a Pokemon with False Swipe and a move that disables the Pokemon ( Hypnosis / Yawn ) you can begin. Lower the target wild Pokemon’s health until it is very low, or as low as you can without KOing the Pokemon instantly with another move. Use False Swipe to lower the Pokemon’s HP to 1 . Next, use Hypnosis / Yawn to disable the Pokemon. While sleeping, Pokemon are easier to catch. Use Ultra Balls or whatever you have available.

:

Even the toughest-to-catch Pokemon will get caught using this method. It takes practice, but this is the best and most efficient way to catch high-level Pokemon. You can save yourself a lot of hassle. And it is especially important against Shiny Pokemon. You don’t want those extremely rare Pokemon to get away and despawn.