Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: All New Evolution Methods | How To Evolve Paldea Pokémon

The Paldea region introduces new Pokemon and new Pokemon mean new evolutions. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet gives some old Pokemon new evolution methods to simplify out-dated modes of evolving your favorites — you won’t find any new Trade Pokemon here. Some Pokemon utilize new features. You can summon your Pokemon to walk around with your trainer — some Pokemon will evolve depending on the number of steps you take with them outside the Pokeball. There are many more weird, twisty evolution methods you’ll want to know about — here’s the basic rundown.

Most Pokemon evolve by leveling up, Your Starter Pokemon are always some of the most basic. No trick. No special items. The Pokemon on this list require almost everything — and some of these methods are so obscure, we’d never be able to figure them all out on our own. Luckily, an entire community of fans has put their brains together to solve every evolution. And it helps the game leaked early. Datamining helps answer some of our burning evolutionary questions.

How To Evolve Pokémon | New Paldea Evolutions

The Paldea region introduces many new evolution methods for new Pokémon or altered evolution methods for returning Pokémon. Here’s a quick rundown explaining all the evolution methods we’ve found so far.

NOTE: Press [Ctrl+F] to search for your Pokemon.

Bisharp -> Evolves into Kingambit How To Evolve : Defeat three Bisharp (with Leader’s Crest hold item) to evolve. You can tell a Bisharp has the crest if it is in the center of a large group of Pawniard in the field.

Bramblin -> Evolves into Brambleghast How To Evolve : Let Bramblin walk alongside you with Let’s Go . Walk 1,000 steps.

Capsakid -> Evolves into Scovillain How To Evolve : Use Fire Stone. Fire Stone can be purchased from Delibird Presents.

Charcadet -> Evolves into Armarouge / Ceruledge How To Evolve : Use Auspicious Armor / Malicious Armor. Version exclusive Evolution Items. Complete the NPC quest in Zapapico to acquire one of the two scrolls. Auspicious Armor (Scarlet Only) : Evolves into Armarouge when used. Malicious Armor (Violet Only) : Evolves into Ceruledge when used.

Crabrawler -> Evolves into Crabominable How To Evolve : Use Ice Stone. Ice Stone can be purchased from Delibird Presents.

Cetoddle -> Evolves into Cetitan How To Evolve : Use Ice Stone. Ice Stone can be purchased from Delibird Presents.

Dunsparce -> Evolves into Dundunsparce How To Evolve : Have Hyper Drill in Dunsparce’s active moves, then gain a level.

Finizen -> Evolves into Palafin How To Evolve : Complete a Union Circle battle with other players online.

Gimmighoul -> Evolves into Gholdengo How To Evolves : Collect x999 Gimmighoul Coins. These can be found in the environment, or at the top of watchtowers by defeating Gimmighouls.

Girafarig -> Evolves into Farigiraf How To Evolve : Have Twin Beam in Girafarig’s active moves, then gain a level.

Kubfu -> Evolves into Urshifu How To Evolve : Use Scroll of Darkness / Scroll of Waters. Version exclusive Evolution Items. Complete the NPC quest in Porto Marinada to acquire one of the two scrolls. Depending on the scroll you use, Urshifu will have a different type / form.

Pawmo -> Evolves into Pawmot How To Evolve : Let Pawmo walk alongside you with Let’s Go . Walk 1,000 steps.

Primeape -> Evolves into Annihilape How To Evolve : Use Rage Fist move x20 times, then gain a level.

Rellor -> Evolves into Rabsca How To Evolve : Let Rellor walk alongside you with Let’s Go . Walk 1,000 steps.

Tadbulb -> Evolves into Bellibolt How To Evolve : Use Thunder Stone. Thunder Stone can be purchased from Delibird Presents.

Tandemaus -> Evolves into Maushold How To Evolve : After Level 25, Tandemaus may evolve without triggering an evolution scene following a battle win.

That covers all the Pokemon evolutions we’ve found so far that are new to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. We’ll add more (and more information) as it is discovered!