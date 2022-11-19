Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mod Removes Ed Sheeran

We’ll be honest with you. We don’t get the hate for Ed Sheeran. Based on what we know about this “hate,” people think he’s “everywhere” sometimes, which bothers them. Plus, there’s the belief that he “doesn’t look like a superstar,” and yet he’s one of the best-selling artists in the world right now. Even Taylor Swift has trouble matching the concert sales that he does, and she never has issues selling out her performances. Fast forward to now, and the debate about Ed Sheeran continues because he made one of the solo tracks for the now-released Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The song is “Celestial,” and it had a Pokemon-themed music video to go along with it.

We liked the song; it has an excellent hook that’s easy to get into. The music video is fun, too, as it shows Ed Sheeran “living his life with Pokemon,” with him going full anime at the end. Again, we dug it. Apparently, others didn’t. We say that because a mod has gone live for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and the sole purpose of the mod is to remove “Celestial” from the game.

If you recall, it was a big deal when it got announced that the track would be featured in the game. Why? The franchise had always made its own tracks for the titles. However, they never put a “modern” track in until Gen 9. Some took offense to that, and the mod exists solely to remove the song—what a world.

The first officially released mod for Pokémon SV is to remove the Ed Sheeran song LMFAO#PokemonScarlet #PokemonViolet pic.twitter.com/I5re9X3dBw — Volya 🇳🇱 (@VolyaSSB) November 18, 2022

We can’t know how many people will use that mod, but its existence is telling in its own right.

The irony here is that this will add to the “divisiveness” of the Gen 9 titles because, upon its launch, gamers and reviewers noted that the games didn’t have the polish that Game Freak and The Pokemon Company are known for.

Specifically, the games have “performance issues” noticed by many. Some of it has to do with framerate issues, as everything from Pokemon moves to walk cycles for NPCs is being disrupted. There are also a host of odd glitches that the game has, which are populating Twitter via posts from players.

Many blame The Pokemon Company for this, as they should’ve delayed the game to smooth out the bugs and issues.

They didn’t, so players will have to wait for a patch. Whether they listen to Ed Sheeran during that wait is not for us to say.

