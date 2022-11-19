Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition Is Back On Amazon

Fire Emblem Engage has been getting a lot of news this week. But we’ll start with the news many of you might have been waiting for. If you’ve been hoping to get a copy of the “Divine Edition” of the title, you’re in luck, as Amazon has brought them back in stock. The franchise has a history of doing these special editions for fans, and this is no different, and you’ll get quite a bit for the $100 you’ll pay for it. Aside from the game, you’ll get a steel book, art cards of the characters, an art book for the game, and a really epic poster.

The game’s “Divine Edition” is perfect for both big fans of the franchise and those who want that “little bit extra” when they get their games. But, of course, we don’t blame you for wanting that, and it’s entirely your choice. The Divine Edition is back on Amazon via the link below.

As for what else was revealed about Fire Emblem Engage this past week, we got a story trailer that showed off more of the game’s cutscenes and lands we’d be in. For example, we learned more about the land of Lythos, where Alear and his family once reigned, and the importance of it in the realm of the game. In this place, Alear slept for 1000 years and, in the process, lost their memories.

At the will of their mother, Lumiere, they are tasked with finding the 12 Emblem Rings and restoring their memories while also bringing down the cursed Fell Dragon. Through that story trailer, we went to the other kingdoms of the game and saw many of the characters we’ll ally with.

But we also saw many characters we’ll fight against, including a nation that worships the Fell Dragon. There’s nothing suspicious about that at all!

Another mini-trailer focused on Lumiere and the mysterious girl known as Veyre. She saves Alear during an attack and joins them so she can look for someone. There’s clearly more to her story that we’ll find out as we play the game.

We also got more glimpses at the Emblem Rings and the spirits within, including seeing the “Radiant Ike” character and the bow version of Lyn. Unfortunately, multiple heroes within the rings haven’t been confirmed yet, so we’ll have to see when they’re shown off.

Fire Emblem Engage arrives on Nintendo Switch on January 20th.

Source: Amazon