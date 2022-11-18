New Fire Emblem Engage Information Details Region Of Lythos

Yesterday was a big day for Fire Emblem Engage fans. Why? The game got its first trailer since it was officially announced during a Nintendo Direct. It revealed new story details and gave us insight into the many lands we’d visit in the game and some of the people who inhabited them. Today, a new mini-trailer showcases two people that will significantly influence and assist the main character of Alear on their journey to find the Emblem Rings and stop the Fell Dragon. Just as important, we learned more about the land that Alear is from in Lythos.

Here’s the official description of Lythos:

“The Land of Lythos is ruled by Alear’s mother, Lumiere, the Divine Dragon King. Located in the centre of Elyos, it’s a sacred realm with sunny grasslands and a refreshing breeze across the calm plateau.”

Another key piece of information from the description is that it was in Lythos, on one of its “floating isles,” that Alear slept for 1000 years. Why they slept for that long is unclear, but it did lead to their memories being scattered. In the story trailer, we see Alear with their mother, and they get the mission from her to collect the rings and regain their memories. As you’ll see in the mini-trailer below, Lumiere still protects her child and uses her dragon fury to destroy some enemies.

It was Lumiere who helped defeat the Fell Dragon alongside humans a millennia past, and she doesn’t want the destruction the dragon caused to happen again.

The other character we meet is Veyre. They are a mysterious person who saves Alear from an attack. There are odd chains on her ankles, and she appears to be looking for someone. She’ll travel with Alear to find them.

Also within the descriptions are notes of “The Corrupted.” More than likely, these are people or entities who have been affected by the Fell Dragon and seek to destroy the world. Alear will have to fight The Corrupted and the followers of the Fell Dragon to stop the world from being overrun.

With each new reveal, we’re getting more indications of how deep the game will be. Plus, the game’s visuals are stunning, and people want to see more of them to get a better grasp of how fun the game will be.

Fire Emblem Engage will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on January 20th. Stay tuned for more updates!

Source: Youtube