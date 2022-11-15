Fire Emblem Engage Reveals New Character In Boucheron

2023 is already shaping up to be a momentous year for Nintendo Switch fans, and it will kick off with Fire Emblem Engage in January. The title will be the next mainline game in the series, featuring the classic gameplay the franchise is known for. That is in contrast to Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes which is more of a spinoff entry to the franchise. Anyway, the team at Intelligent Systems has been slowly revealing the characters you’ll get to have in your party when the title comes out next year, and today, they introduced us to Boucheron.

Boucheron is a knight from the Kingdom of Firene. A place where we’ve already met several characters from. He’s an axe-wielder, partially because of his strong physique. However, while he is muscular, he is quite a tolerant person, as well as polite, and that’s to be appreciated. The trailer below shows him in action and talking to the main character Alear. In it, Boucheron says he loves the outdoors and enjoys fishing. The first of many conversations we’ll learn more about him with, no doubt.

Something to note in the gameplay portion of the trailer is the animation of his attack. We’ve mentioned it in the past, but Fire Emblem Engage seems to be working overtime to flesh out the characters and how their attack animations look. They don’t want to make the same generic attacks that were in the past titles. Instead, they want each character to have a strike and stance that is special to them. For Boucheron, you can see him kneeling before going for the overhead strike. Some might say these are unnecessary additions, but others have already praised these changes as they flesh out the style of the game more.

One thing we haven’t gotten more information about with the game is the Emblems. These are the spirits of past heroes within the franchise who will help characters when their rings are worn. Unfortunately, we know only three official Emblems so far in Marth, Celica, and Sigurd. While others have been teased via the announcement trailer, gamers want confirmation about them and what they can do.

We know they’ll boost the power and abilities of the character who wears their ring, and they’ll chat with Alear, but what else is there for them? When will we get the rings within the game’s story? What else might they be able to do?

Hopefully, a new trailer will arrive soon to answer those questions.

Source: YouTube