Niantic Promises Pokemon Go Players The Game Is Safe For Another 10 Years

Pokemon GO has been around since July 2016 and has done nothing but continue to grow and gain more and more players over the years it has been alive. With monthly updates of new Pokemon spawns, raids, spotlight hours, and more events, it keeps players busy – plus the fact the game makes Shiny hunting even easier than other mainstream games.

Niantic, the developer of Pokemon GO, senior vice-president Ed Wu has said in a recent statement that the mobile game will be safe for another 10 years as the investment is already set to continue. According to Anime Corner, Ed Wu said, “It’s bananas to think this thing is going to be going into its next decade soon. It’s not only healthy, but it’s growing. And we’re putting a lot of investment into ensuring it’s a great game and has really firm foundations for the next 10 years.“

He also went on to say, “As we gear up for that 10th anniversary, we want a refresh that’s befitting that next decade,” he continues. “We’re refreshing our avatar system next with a more improved experience, updated assets – a modern system that can offer more customization.“

It is really nice to hear that Pokemon GO is still expected to have a great future in the gaming industry and Pokemon franchise for players to continue enjoying walking around and collecting Pokemon. Even though Niantic has received a few bits of negative feedback for overcharging in its game, it is still growing as stated by Ed Wu, so players can rest assured.