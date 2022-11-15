More Games Are Coming To Xbox Game Pass This November

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s premier subscription service. It offers players access to a huge catalog of hundreds of games that they can play across Xbox consoles, PC, and mobile devices depending on the subscription they are using. The platform holder usually updates fans with a batch of new games coming to the service twice each month, and now Microsoft has revealed the games that we can expect to appear on Xbox Game Pass for the rest of November.

The freshly released Pentiment from developer Obsidian Entertainment and Somerville from developer Jumpship have been released onto the service today. From the official Xbox website, we now know how the rest of the month is shaping out. Norco, Lapin, Ghostlore, and Dune: Spice Wars will all arrive on the service on November 17. This will be followed by Gungrave G.O.R.E on November 22. Finally, Soccer Story, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and Insurgency: Sandstorm will make their way to Xbox Game Pass on November 29 to close out the month. This means that there will have been a total of 18 new games joining the service this month.

In addition to these new games, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also be able to access The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong DLC starting today.

The Xbox website provides some brief descriptions of each game coming to the service in the weeks to come. Dune: Spice Wars is a 4X real-time strategy game in which players will fight for control over the desert planet Arrakis. Ghostlore is an action RPG in which players fight monsters in procedurally generated maps and enjoy a 90s aesthetic.

Lapin involves playing as rabbits in a 2D platformer and Norco is a point-and-click adventure game with a deep and engaging narrative. Fans of third-person shooters may enjoy Gungrave G.O.R.E, which looks to be mixing stylish melee attacks with over-the-top gunplay. Insurgency: Sandstorm will please those who wish to play a more realistic shooter, complete with cooperative and versus multiplayer. Soccer Story is an RPG in which problems can be solved with a magic ball and fun puzzles await. Finally, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a cooperative first-person shooter from the studio behind the Vermintide games.

Unfortunately, it can’t all be good news as each month also sees various games leaving Xbox Game Pass as well. Microsoft has confirmed that eight games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on November 30. These games are Archvale, Mind Scanners, Mortal Shell, Undungeon, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, Deeeer Simulator, Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector, and Final Fantasy XIII-2.

It’s worth noting that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will still be able to purchase any games on the service at a discount before they leave the service.

