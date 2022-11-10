Battlefield 2042 Heading To Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

It’s been revealed that Battlefield 2042 will soon be making its way onto Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play. A new video update shared earlier today confirms that the oft-controversial shooter will join the subscription services in the not-too-distant future.

The new clip states that the game will be making its way to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play at the start of its upcoming Season 3. While there’s no set date in place for this just yet, the game’s current season is drawing to a close after being in effect since early August. So, it stands to reason that players can expect to see the launch of Season 3 pretty soon. You can check out the game’s latest development update right here to find out more about all of the changes coming to Battlefield 2042.

In addition to the game joining the libraries of these services, it’s also been announced that players on all platforms will be able to experience Battlefield 2042 for free in December. There will be a number of free play periods for those on different platforms. Specifically, those on Xbox console platforms can try out the game for free between December 1 and December 4. Those on PlayStation consoles can get into the action from December 16 until December 23, while those playing on PC via Steam can play for free from December 1 to December 5.

The new development update video also touches upon a number of reworks and fixes the team at EA Dice has put in place in response to core community feedback. One of these reworks is planned for the game’s Specialist system, with improved Class Identity plans being put in place for Specialists going forward. This is again, in response to considerable community feedback and might appease players who haven’t been too impressed with the game’s current systems. Maps will also be revamped during the game’s season three, with the Manifest and Breakaway maps being named specifically as in line for an overhaul.

You can check out the full plans for improvements in Battlefield 2042 on the game’s latest blog update. This details planned improvements to a number of gameplay features, such as the currently restrictive choices for weapons in-game, as well as a number of intended UI enhancements.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

