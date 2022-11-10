Mario Strikers: Battle League Gets New Demo

Mario Strikers: Battle League came out in June with great success. It sold millions of copies and continues to do well. But given the long gap between the title and its predecessor on the Wii, you might have some reservations about trying it out. Thankfully, Nintendo is here to help. They’ve released a new demo for the game on the Nintendo eShop to let potential players test out the game, its controls, its modes, etc., so they can see if they want to play it in full. The demo is quite expansive, and you’ll have a good run of the game by the time you’re done.

You’ll have access to “a limited selection of characters, stadiums, and matches” in the demo. So it won’t give you access to everything, but a substantial part will be available. For example, if you do the Quick Play mode, you can participate in seven matches before being locked out. If you prefer to try out the Cup Battle mode, you can play the Cannon Cup a single time before being locked out.

Plus, the demo is free, so you have nothing to lose by trying it out, outside of losing some time in your day, that is.

Given the title’s release months ago, you might be surprised that a demo is coming out now. There was one that came out before the event, but that was to test the game’s online features. Here you’ll get a more robust look at the game and how it feels in its different modes.

Plus, Nintendo has been doing a lot with promoting its games post-launch so that they don’t get “lost in the shuffle.” For example, you might have noticed many mini-trailers coming out about Xenoblade Chronicles 3 after it was out for well over a month. Consider this the same kind of deal.

It might also be that some gamers are hesitant about specific sports titles and want to know that they’ll have fun before buying the game, and the demo will help them see if they will have fun or not.

Either way you look at it, getting a free demo for a best-selling game is never a bad thing. Mario Strikers: Battle League was a praised title upon its release. Many loved its fast gameplay, the tweaks to the formula, the armor components, and more.

Additionally, the game has been getting free updates that bring in new characters, armor, stadiums, etc. More are on the way, giving you more reasons to try the game out.

