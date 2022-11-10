Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase Confirmed For Tomorrow

Hogwarts Legacy fans have been waiting a good while to get this game in their hands. The game had received some long gaps between announcements and trailers. However, it looks like fans will be able to get their next major look into the game tomorrow, November 11, 2022. Fortunately, we do have some details about what exactly we can expect in tomorrow’s gameplay showcase stream. Likewise, the announcement comes just a day prior to the showcase, so we do not have to wait very long before we can watch the stream for ourselves.

With Hogwarts Legacy, players are going to step into the role of a new student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The video game is set to take place long before the events of Harry Potter as Hogwarts Legacy as it’s set in the 1890s. We’re told that players hold a special key to the ancient secrets that could have drastic effects on the wizarding world. However, we don’t know just yet who the main antagonist might be in this new storyline.

Your next adventure in the wizarding world is coming soon. On November 11th, experience a brand new look at #HogwartsLegacy during a gameplay showcase hosted on https://t.co/t4mVCPgVlo and https://t.co/LDoBiUGomX pic.twitter.com/beM2Bz68gZ — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) November 10, 2022

While we won’t see Harry Potter and his iconic friends, there will be some familiar faces despite taking place well before the events of the books and films. For instance, we’re going to see characters like Nearly Headless Nick, The Fat Lady, and Peeves. Additionally, with Hogwarts Legacy slated to release in early 2023, we don’t have too much of a wait to endure before we’re actually able to play this game. But again, tomorrow should provide quite a few details regarding the gameplay.

Players interested in the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game can head to the official Avalanche Software Twitch profile or the YouTube Hogwarts Legacy channel to catch the gameplay showcase. This stream will take place on November 11, 2022, at 10 AM PT | 1 PM ET. Outside of general gameplay, the development team did note that we should see some character creator system footage, the UI, an introduction to combat, and a small look at the iconic Hogwarts Castle.

For now, Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on February 10, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Nintendo Switch owners will also receive the game sometime later on. While we wait for the gameplay showcase to come up tomorrow, you can check out another trailer for the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy release featured down below.

Source