Splatoon 3 and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Soar Into Switch’s Million-Sellers Club

While the final quarter of the current calendar year is going to be something to watch, thanks to the 3rd party overload from October and the upcoming release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a lot of people wanted to know what the last fiscal quarter was like in terms of a few key games. Because in the quarter reaching from July to September, two major games came out for the Nintendo Switch. The first was Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and the second was Splatoon 3. The titles had a lot of hype and hope going into them, and both were critically praised. Now, via the latest financial report from Nintendo, we know they both sold incredibly well too.

First up, Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The RPG franchise went big with its third title, telling an emotionally-charged storyline that wowed many, and its combat system was more robust than ever. The financial reports show that it sold 1.79 million units by the end of September. The release date was July 29th, so that’s basically under two million in just over two months. But, as an insider noted, that’s more in two months than the previous title sold in a whole year of life! Yes, part of that is likely because of the more extensive Switch units in 2022 vs. 2017, but don’t knock the game’s sales.

Unlike an upcoming RPG franchise, the Xenoblade saga has had to build itself up over many years and systems. The fact that it’s doing this well is incredible and bodes well for a 4th numbered entry.

As for Splatoon 3, its numbers were nothing more than phenomenal. It sold 7.9 million units in under one month! It was released on September 9th, which meant it had three weeks to make that amount, and it did it without skipping a beat. Plus, we know that many of those millions came from Japan, who can’t get enough of the game.

For context, Splatoon 2 sold 3.61 million in its first fiscal quarter. An impressive amount, but the third title doubled it. Plus, since there’s been another month of sales, the game is well over eight million units now, possibly over nine!

These are just the latest in a long line of titles to reach the “million-sellers club” on the Nintendo Switch. The software for the Switch continues to sell well with every significant 1st party release, and we wouldn’t be surprised if more titles joined those ranks soon.

Nintendo Financial Highlights



Switch – 114.33m



1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- 48.41m

2) Animal Crossing: NH- 40.17m

3) Smash Ultimate- 29.53m

4) Zelda – BOTW- 27.79m

5) Pokemon Sword/Shield- 25.37m



Splatoon 3- 7.90m

Xenoblade Chronicles 3- 1.79m

Kirby and the Forgotten Land- 5.27m pic.twitter.com/yj3v465TjD — Stealth (@Stealth40k) November 8, 2022

