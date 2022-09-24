Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Gets Special “Character Journey” Trailer

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may have only been announced earlier this year during a Nintendo Direct, but when it arrived on the Nintendo Switch a lot of people were intensely interested in it, especially since the early reviews praised it as a beautifully told and rendered RPG that was full of heart. While we don’t know exactly how many copies it’s sold just yet, many estimates put it high in the sales market, especially in the US and the UK. So you might think it odd that Nintendo just released a brand-new trailer promoting it, right? Yet, that’s exactly what they did.

The trailer is called “A Journey For Old And New Players,” and it highlights the six main characters of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Noah, Mio, Lanz, Sena, Eunie, and Taion lived their lives under a singular basis and belief system, only to find out that it was all a lie. Long story short, they are born with just ten years to live, and throughout that ten-year lifespan, they are to fight or be a part of the battlefield in some way. At the end of time years, if they survive, they’ll be able to “ascend” per the blessing of their queen.

But as they find out, they don’t have to die in battle, they don’t need to fight endlessly, and they have the chance to live well beyond ten years if they can change their fates. So, they go and do just that.

As the trailer showcases, all six of the main characters, as well as others that they meet, have very deep stories about them, and each has their questions about life and what it means to live it. Those that are trying to stop them also have their own beliefs on life, and try to maintain the status quo as it stands right now. The fight for life, true life, is really what the game is about, and it’s a lot of fun as we can attest to.

But don’t just take our word for it, as Nintendo released another video about the game yesterday focusing on the “Nintendo Creators” who played the game for their streaming channels. They all praised the game for its story, its characters, its massive world, the combat system, and so on. Plus, as the end of the new trailer showcases, it’s gotten some high review scores amongst many different publications.

So if you’re looking for a new RPG experience to enjoy, and you want one that will tug at your heartstrings, give you characters that you’ll care about, and a battle system that’ll challenge you? Then Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a game you need to pick up for your Nintendo Switch. Trust us when we say if you get it, you’ll be playing it for a while.

Source: YouTube