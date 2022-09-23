Nintendo Video Creators Talk Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in New Video

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was without a doubt one of the most-anticipated games of 2022 for Nintendo Switch owners. The previous game, which came out during the launch year for the system, as well as the OG remaster really helped bring the franchise to life in new ways. Thus, with the third mainline title on the way, fans were ready for a new epic adventure. Fans and critics got what they wanted and then some, as the title was universally praised–so much so that Nintendo brought together some Nintendo Creators, or streamers of Nintendo games, to talk about why they personally play the franchise.

One of the things that were noted was that not all the streamers who were in the video were longtime fans. One creator, CuriousJoi, noted that her fanbase had told her a lot about the franchise and when she heard about Xenoblade Chronicles 3, she decided to play the entire saga before the game came out in July. She was very grateful to her fans for that because she had a great time with it.

Other streamers were more than happy to note the game’s incredible scale and how it made you feel small when you were put up against some of the mechs you come across or some of the beasts you stumble upon. Chuggaaconroy was one who talked about the combat system quite a bit and noted how it felt like a mix of JRPGs and Western RPGs in terms of how it was handled, the merging of certain kinds of attacks and abilities, and so on.

Multiple streams came out about the love of the cutscenes and the characters, including Miss Kyliee who talked about her enjoyment of both Mio and the Nopon characters that she met in the game.

They also discussed the history of the franchise and how they got into it, and it’s very interesting to see the level of appreciation both old and new that the streamers conveyed. You can tell that Nintendo did this because they wanted to share the thoughts of these top-level gamers and possibly bring more gamers into the fold. After all, gamers today happily listen to streamers for advice on various matters.

To that end, many of them rightfully noted that you don’t have to have played the previous titles in the Xenoblade Chronicles saga in order to enjoy the third main game. We can say it will help with some of the references you’ll see near the endgame, but it’s not a requirement.

You can watch the video below and see what the streamers said in full, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is available right now on Nintendo Switch!

Source: YouTube